Time to press PAWS

Posted on July 17, 2017 by

Time to take a little summer break. While the Dad Peep and I press pause PAWS for a little rest and relaxation, y’all take a stroll through the archives. K?

Be back when the batteries are refreshed.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
8 Responses to Time to press PAWS

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:10 am

    have a super relaxing time… summer is for recharing our batteries… probably we humans are solar powered too somehow ;o)

  2. nordhuesn says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Enjoy!

  3. Piglove says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Have fun on your break sweet friends. Sending much ❤ XOXO – Bacon

  4. 2frenchbullys@gmail.com says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Have fun
    Snorts,
    Lily & Edward

  5. rjkeyedup says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:52 am

    peace and positive energy to you and the dad Peep! Aarroooooooo!

  6. theguster says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Hope you both enjoy a great R & R!

    McDuff’s Mom

  7. Mahesh Nair says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Nice. Have a great summer!

  8. Kismet says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Just don’t come back empty handed.

