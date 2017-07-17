Time to press PAWS

Time to take a little summer break. While the Dad Peep and I press
pause PAWS for a little rest and relaxation, y’all take a stroll through the archives. K?
Be back when the batteries are refreshed.
Time to take a little summer break. While the Dad Peep and I press
pause PAWS for a little rest and relaxation, y’all take a stroll through the archives. K?
Be back when the batteries are refreshed.
have a super relaxing time… summer is for recharing our batteries… probably we humans are solar powered too somehow ;o)
Enjoy!
Have fun on your break sweet friends. Sending much ❤ XOXO – Bacon
Have fun
Snorts,
Lily & Edward
peace and positive energy to you and the dad Peep! Aarroooooooo!
Hope you both enjoy a great R & R!
McDuff’s Mom
Nice. Have a great summer!
Just don’t come back empty handed.