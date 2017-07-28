Friday Fun. We’re baaaack.

The Dad Peep and I are back in the saddle after being away. Well, not really in the saddle completely, but we’re getting there. Vacay is always fun and this one was beautiful. Peaceful – even serene – a nice time to be together away from the hopeful house sale (we had a showing while we were gone – but no contract), my new job (yes, I took a vacation after being on a new job for only three months – SWEET!) and other stressors. Thank you, Bermuda, for another gem of a visit. If you’ve never been, you must go.

Isn’t it funny how things work? No sooner had we learned while we were gone that the upcoming litter was not to be (sad about that), than we heard we’re on another list for a Scottie Lad. Who knows what’ll happen, but we’re so grateful for our friends who are keeping their ears to the ground for us and keeping us in their thoughts. We are sooooooo ready for a pup. (Stuart and BoBo are sure taking their sweet time choosing one for us. But, as we all know, one can never rush a Scottie.)

Now. It’s time for some fun. Why, oh why, are Scotties used as the overall sign of dogs not allowed to do things? Like ride a metro?

I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to cooler weather. Like Howl-O-Weenie weather! (That would be fall where we live.) Aren’t these guys cute?

Kissing cousins!

Now go out there and have yourselves a grrrreat weekend!