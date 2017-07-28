Friday Fun. We’re baaaack.

The Dad Peep and I are back in the saddle after being away. Well, not really in the saddle completely, but we’re getting there. Vacay is always fun and this one was beautiful. Peaceful – even serene – a nice time to be together away from the hopeful house sale (we had a showing while we were gone – but no contract), my new job (yes, I took a vacation after being on a new job for only three months – SWEET!) and other stressors. Thank you, Bermuda, for another gem of a visit. If you’ve never been, you must go.
Isn’t it funny how things work? No sooner had we learned while we were gone that the upcoming litter was not to be (sad about that), than we heard we’re on another list for a Scottie Lad. Who knows what’ll happen, but we’re so grateful for our friends who are keeping their ears to the ground for us and keeping us in their thoughts. We are sooooooo ready for a pup. (Stuart and BoBo are sure taking their sweet time choosing one for us. But, as we all know, one can never rush a Scottie.)
Now. It’s time for some fun. Why, oh why, are Scotties used as the overall sign of dogs not allowed to do things? Like ride a metro?
I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to cooler weather. Like Howl-O-Weenie weather! (That would be fall where we live.) Aren’t these guys cute?
Kissing cousins!
Now go out there and have yourselves a grrrreat weekend!
oh that’s sad to hear about the upcoming litter… but I know there will be the one for you and just for you… the one an angel sent to you :o) here the german shepheards are the ones who aren’t allowed according to the signs… probably a kind of animosity between france&allemande ;o)))
It will happen. Probably when you are least expecting it – it will happen. Hang in there sweet friends. Bermuda sounds like an awesome place to be right about now. And Howlaween – yes please. We are so tired of this heat and I think mom is craving pumpkin everything – snorts with piggy laughter. XOXO – Bacon
We know the right boy is coming your way.
Kyla (and Jazzi and Daisy) would have said that you’d double your chances if you’d look at females also.
Hi there! Looks lovely me those peeps had fun. Mommy had a service pup on her airplane
Lily & Edward
Paws crossed for you. Females are a lot of fun also. Keeps your mind open for all things.
Bentley
I left you a message on Facebook Messenger…..happy to answer any questions. M & Fiona
Welcome home. Mommy missed you… but she was so busy with the STCGNY Auction that we had to kep reminding her for food and walks… She also left you a message via Facebook.
Aarrooooooo!! Ozzy & Callie
Welcome home. We are all waiting for the arrival of your new little guy. All good ‘things’ take time.And your new addition will be a ‘wonderful’ little man.
RoOodles…L&M
Soooo glad you are back and are refreshed!
We’re glad you had a wonderful trip. Mom flew her boss to Bermuda one time when she was a corporate jet pilot. It was a great place, she said. Abby Lab