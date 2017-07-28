Friday Fun. We’re baaaack.

The Dad Peep and I are back in the saddle after being away. Well, not really in the saddle completely, but we’re getting there. Vacay is always fun and this one was beautiful. Peaceful – even serene – a nice time to be together away from the hopeful house sale (we had a showing while we were gone – but no contract), my new job (yes, I took a vacation after being on a new job for only three months – SWEET!) and other stressors. Thank you, Bermuda, for another gem of a visit. If you’ve never been, you must go.

Isn’t it funny how things work? No sooner had we learned while we were gone that the upcoming litter was not to be (sad about that), than we heard we’re on another list for a Scottie Lad. Who knows what’ll happen, but we’re so grateful for our friends who are keeping their ears to the ground for us and keeping us in their thoughts. We are sooooooo ready for a pup. (Stuart and BoBo are sure taking their sweet time choosing one for us. But, as we all know, one can never rush a Scottie.)

Now. It’s time for some fun. Why, oh why, are Scotties used as the overall sign of dogs not allowed to do things? Like ride a metro?

img_1654

I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to cooler weather. Like Howl-O-Weenie weather! (That would be fall where we live.) Aren’t these guys cute?

Braeden Seth

Kissing cousins!

ss-pals

Now go out there and have yourselves a grrrreat weekend!

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to Friday Fun. We’re baaaack.

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

    oh that’s sad to hear about the upcoming litter… but I know there will be the one for you and just for you… the one an angel sent to you :o) here the german shepheards are the ones who aren’t allowed according to the signs… probably a kind of animosity between france&allemande ;o)))

  2. Piglove says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:35 am

    It will happen. Probably when you are least expecting it – it will happen. Hang in there sweet friends. Bermuda sounds like an awesome place to be right about now. And Howlaween – yes please. We are so tired of this heat and I think mom is craving pumpkin everything – snorts with piggy laughter. XOXO – Bacon

  3. Roxanne, Callie & Mandy says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:46 am

    We know the right boy is coming your way.

  4. Kismet says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Kyla (and Jazzi and Daisy) would have said that you’d double your chances if you’d look at females also.

  5. Two French Bulldogs says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Hi there! Looks lovely me those peeps had fun. Mommy had a service pup on her airplane
    Lily & Edward

  6. bentley2 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Paws crossed for you. Females are a lot of fun also. Keeps your mind open for all things.
    Bentley

  7. Skyler Braveheart says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    I left you a message on Facebook Messenger…..happy to answer any questions. M & Fiona

  8. rjkeyedup says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Welcome home. Mommy missed you… but she was so busy with the STCGNY Auction that we had to kep reminding her for food and walks… She also left you a message via Facebook.
    Aarrooooooo!! Ozzy & Callie

  9. Sue Ellen says:
    July 28, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Welcome home. We are all waiting for the arrival of your new little guy. All good ‘things’ take time.And your new addition will be a ‘wonderful’ little man.
    RoOodles…L&M

  10. nordhuesn says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Soooo glad you are back and are refreshed!

  11. LB Johnson says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    We’re glad you had a wonderful trip. Mom flew her boss to Bermuda one time when she was a corporate jet pilot. It was a great place, she said. Abby Lab

