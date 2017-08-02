StuART – Thank you!

Posted on August 2, 2017 by

Pals, thank you so very much for sharing your rescue stories. Each is much appreciated and very, very helpful to me and The Dad Peep. And thanks for the email notes, too.

Whether or not we’re joined with this little guy, remains to be seen. But whatever happens, we wish only the best for him and a bundle of love for us.

AND, my heart goes out to every one of you who rescued a loved one, and for some, multiple furiends. As a friend said, “it’s amazing what love can do”. How true. You’re the best.

Now. It’s time for some StuART, yes? Yes!

Here goes. Now get out there and have yourselves a happy Wednesday. Because Angel Stuart and Angel BoBo say so. And you can’t ignore a Scottie. No matter where they are.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
9 Responses to StuART – Thank you!

  1. Lee says:
    August 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    We do wish you all the best truly but it seems like you want that perfect puppy like Sherlock. Sherlock is beautiful. We know what breeder he came from and we were extremely hurt by her. We had a puppy bought , paid for, and were to drive on Saturday morning to pick him up in the late afternoon and drive back Sunday. Our money got refunded Friday night. The breeder sold the pup for more money, $250 more to be exact, after we fell in love with puppy pictures every week our love growing deeper. Why we even talked to Lynn about our experience. So there is no guarantee in life. We were not the only one this happened to.
    Sweet William The Scot

    Reply
    • rjkeyedup says:
      August 2, 2017 at 1:57 pm

      That is just terrible! and I’ve also heard horror tories like these with human adoptions… Karma will get them…. Next time RESCUE – both my scotties were rescues as pups!

      Reply
      • Lee says:
        August 2, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        I did Wills is a recue in a way from a puppy mill that I, Lee, worked to close down and they are never allowed to register another dog with the AKC.
        Lee

        Reply
  2. Jackie says:
    August 2, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Such wonderful news, Nan! And a brindle boy, too! You know I’m partial to those. I know you’ll get him if he’s meant to be your new little man and you and the Dad peep will provide him the BEST home. Yay!!! 🙂

    Reply
  3. Kali says:
    August 2, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Rescues (like ME) rock!

    Reply
  4. Kismet says:
    August 2, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I’m not a rescue but I did rescue my peeps.

    Reply
  5. nordhuesn says:
    August 2, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Your little guy looks just like our Andy!!!

    Reply
  6. Two French Bulldog says:
    August 2, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    No matter what kind of pup you get it will all work out with patience
    snorts,
    Lily & Edward

    Reply

