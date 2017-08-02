StuART – Thank you!

Pals, thank you so very much for sharing your rescue stories. Each is much appreciated and very, very helpful to me and The Dad Peep. And thanks for the email notes, too.

Whether or not we’re joined with this little guy, remains to be seen. But whatever happens, we wish only the best for him and a bundle of love for us.

AND, my heart goes out to every one of you who rescued a loved one, and for some, multiple furiends. As a friend said, “it’s amazing what love can do”. How true. You’re the best.

Now. It’s time for some StuART, yes? Yes!

Here goes. Now get out there and have yourselves a happy Wednesday. Because Angel Stuart and Angel BoBo say so. And you can’t ignore a Scottie. No matter where they are.

