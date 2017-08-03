Thursday Pupdate – Bumps in the road

Posted on August 3, 2017 by

Have I told you lately how wonderful you are? Y’all are so supportive and helpful. As the Dad Peep and I travel along the rescue road, we’re finding it to be a bit bumpy.

What we thought would be a somewhat easy but lengthy process hasn’t turned out that way. Lengthy: yes. Easy: no. We didn’t think it would be THAT easy, after all, the pups’ lives are at stake.

We don’t know what’ll happen with our interest in the sweet young man in North Carolina. He needs a home. We have a home. But there are bumps in the road.

So, we’re keeping our options open. And this morning, wouldn’t you know I saw a three-month old Wheaten boy in Minnesota? They say they don’t allow adoptions over a 60-mile radius. Seriously? I’ve written to them anyway.

And then….there are a few litters coming up.

What to do. Maybe the timing’s not right.

A little boy needs a home. We have a home. Who knew it would be so difficult? Are all rescues this way?

Speaking of puppies, here’s a pic. Sorry for the blur, but you get the gist! That Stu. What a gem he was. Wish I had a puppy picture of little BoBo. Another gem.

Baby Stuart

Thanks, pals. For keeping us in your thoughts.

 

 

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Thursday Pupdate – Bumps in the road

  1. Princess Leah says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Don’t worry it will happen, Stuart is out there searching for the special one just for you and in no time you’ll have your hands full of PAWS!!!
    Loves and licky kisses
    Princess Leah xxx

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    You’d think it would be easier. Scottie Kingdom in Dallas had a policy of not releasing a dog outside of Texas and then (as I recall) they’d do it to Texas and states that border Texas. They want to make certain that the dog is going to a good place. Why isn’t there an organization that would check out and certify prospective adopters? Maybe there is but this bird brain doesn’t know about it. Doesn’t Virginia border Texas? If not, it should.

    Reply
  3. Kaci says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    When I was adopted, my Peeps directed the Rescue Organization (Love Bug Rescue in Southern California) to Kyla’s Blog. They also emailed pictures of our home and yard. Seemed to do the trick, bc HERE I AM – SO GRATEFUL!!!!!

    Reply
  5. Kinley Westie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    I know some really good peeps have had a tuff time wif westie rescues too. Hang in there.

    Reply
  6. Wylie, Ruby and Pat says:
    August 3, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    We had the same experience in our effort some years ago and it is a bit hard to understand. We ended up with a puppy instead. Fingers crossed that reason wins out!!

    Reply
  7. Bella, Roxy and Dui says:
    August 3, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    When we were looking at Roxy, we referred them to our Blog, and that clinched the deal. They definitely wanted her in our pack.

    Reply
  8. Rufusmom says:
    August 3, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Hang in there girl. The new fur face in your life is out there somewhere looking for you. And when it’s right it will be easy 🙂

    Reply
  9. Two French Bulldogs says:
    August 3, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    We volunteer for the French Bulldog Rescue Network. They don’t ship a pup either but you can make a road trip and go get him. Mom drove 9 hours one way to rescue me
    Edward (& Lily)

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s