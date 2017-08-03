Thursday Pupdate – Bumps in the road

Have I told you lately how wonderful you are? Y’all are so supportive and helpful. As the Dad Peep and I travel along the rescue road, we’re finding it to be a bit bumpy.
What we thought would be a somewhat easy but lengthy process hasn’t turned out that way. Lengthy: yes. Easy: no. We didn’t think it would be THAT easy, after all, the pups’ lives are at stake.
We don’t know what’ll happen with our interest in the sweet young man in North Carolina. He needs a home. We have a home. But there are bumps in the road.
So, we’re keeping our options open. And this morning, wouldn’t you know I saw a three-month old Wheaten boy in Minnesota? They say they don’t allow adoptions over a 60-mile radius. Seriously? I’ve written to them anyway.
And then….there are a few litters coming up.
What to do. Maybe the timing’s not right.
A little boy needs a home. We have a home. Who knew it would be so difficult? Are all rescues this way?
Speaking of puppies, here’s a pic. Sorry for the blur, but you get the gist! That Stu. What a gem he was. Wish I had a puppy picture of little BoBo. Another gem.
Thanks, pals. For keeping us in your thoughts.
Don’t worry it will happen, Stuart is out there searching for the special one just for you and in no time you’ll have your hands full of PAWS!!!
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
You’d think it would be easier. Scottie Kingdom in Dallas had a policy of not releasing a dog outside of Texas and then (as I recall) they’d do it to Texas and states that border Texas. They want to make certain that the dog is going to a good place. Why isn’t there an organization that would check out and certify prospective adopters? Maybe there is but this bird brain doesn’t know about it. Doesn’t Virginia border Texas? If not, it should.
When I was adopted, my Peeps directed the Rescue Organization (Love Bug Rescue in Southern California) to Kyla’s Blog. They also emailed pictures of our home and yard. Seemed to do the trick, bc HERE I AM – SO GRATEFUL!!!!!
Hang in there Nan!
I know some really good peeps have had a tuff time wif westie rescues too. Hang in there.
We had the same experience in our effort some years ago and it is a bit hard to understand. We ended up with a puppy instead. Fingers crossed that reason wins out!!
When we were looking at Roxy, we referred them to our Blog, and that clinched the deal. They definitely wanted her in our pack.
Hang in there girl. The new fur face in your life is out there somewhere looking for you. And when it’s right it will be easy 🙂
We volunteer for the French Bulldog Rescue Network. They don’t ship a pup either but you can make a road trip and go get him. Mom drove 9 hours one way to rescue me
Edward (& Lily)