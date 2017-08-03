Thursday Pupdate – Bumps in the road

Have I told you lately how wonderful you are? Y’all are so supportive and helpful. As the Dad Peep and I travel along the rescue road, we’re finding it to be a bit bumpy.

What we thought would be a somewhat easy but lengthy process hasn’t turned out that way. Lengthy: yes. Easy: no. We didn’t think it would be THAT easy, after all, the pups’ lives are at stake.

We don’t know what’ll happen with our interest in the sweet young man in North Carolina. He needs a home. We have a home. But there are bumps in the road.

So, we’re keeping our options open. And this morning, wouldn’t you know I saw a three-month old Wheaten boy in Minnesota? They say they don’t allow adoptions over a 60-mile radius. Seriously? I’ve written to them anyway.

And then….there are a few litters coming up.

What to do. Maybe the timing’s not right.

A little boy needs a home. We have a home. Who knew it would be so difficult? Are all rescues this way?

Speaking of puppies, here’s a pic. Sorry for the blur, but you get the gist! That Stu. What a gem he was. Wish I had a puppy picture of little BoBo. Another gem.

Thanks, pals. For keeping us in your thoughts.