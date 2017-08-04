Whew Friday and Some Fun

Whew. It’s Friday. Time for some fun right about now, don’t you think?

Butt first, a note of appreciation for all of your thoughtful comments over the past couple of days. (Who am I kidding? WE APPRECIATE ALL OF YOUR COMMENTS!! No matter when you write them. I love reading them and I haven’t replied lately, but I will.)

The Dad Peep and I are learning so much about rescue. As it turns out, the little guy in Minneapolis I mentioned yesterday is spoken for. I received a nice automated email reply, then a personal one about their policy of NOT adopting to out of state folks. I don’t get it, but I respect their policies. We wouldn’t have been able to get him anyway. Ahead of our application, there were already three approved ones. I’m not surprised. Hooray for Donovan in Minnesota! He’s got a new home! (And his new peeps got a special Scottie package of love and laughs.)

Before I give you a pupdate, we need to talk about a couple of things. As you know, it takes a village. To do just about everything… to raise a child. To raise a pup or kitty or bird or fish. To build bridges and mend fences. Villages do help.

Please keep Ranger in your thoughts. He’s dealing with a “C” scenario and needs the power of the paw (POTP). It’s been removed, but he’s waiting to get the “all clear” sign.

I hate cancer. Hate isn’t the word, but I can’t think of a word to replace it. I wish I could replace cancer. Just wipe it out. Ranger, we’ve got your back baby.

Please keep Sniglet in your thoughts. Angel Stuart’s girlfriend next door had a mild stroke a few days ago and is dealing with sight issues. She’s mending well. She has a way to go.

Let’s send some POTP to all in need. Whether you’ve got paws, fins, claws or feathers, here in Blogville, we’ve got your back.

So, until next time, here’s a Friday’s Foto Fun. Heck, here are a few. Y’all go out there and hug your babies for me and the Dad Peep.

Wish us luck with our home inspection tomorrow morning. We may just be the place for that little North Carolina boy after all.

It takes a village. And I’m so thankful we’re all in this together.