Whew Friday and Some Fun

Whew. It’s Friday. Time for some fun right about now, don’t you think?
Butt first, a note of appreciation for all of your thoughtful comments over the past couple of days. (Who am I kidding? WE APPRECIATE ALL OF YOUR COMMENTS!! No matter when you write them. I love reading them and I haven’t replied lately, but I will.)
The Dad Peep and I are learning so much about rescue. As it turns out, the little guy in Minneapolis I mentioned yesterday is spoken for. I received a nice automated email reply, then a personal one about their policy of NOT adopting to out of state folks. I don’t get it, but I respect their policies. We wouldn’t have been able to get him anyway. Ahead of our application, there were already three approved ones. I’m not surprised. Hooray for Donovan in Minnesota! He’s got a new home! (And his new peeps got a special Scottie package of love and laughs.)
Before I give you a pupdate, we need to talk about a couple of things. As you know, it takes a village. To do just about everything… to raise a child. To raise a pup or kitty or bird or fish. To build bridges and mend fences. Villages do help.
Please keep Ranger in your thoughts. He’s dealing with a “C” scenario and needs the power of the paw (POTP). It’s been removed, but he’s waiting to get the “all clear” sign.
I hate cancer. Hate isn’t the word, but I can’t think of a word to replace it. I wish I could replace cancer. Just wipe it out. Ranger, we’ve got your back baby.
Please keep Sniglet in your thoughts. Angel Stuart’s girlfriend next door had a mild stroke a few days ago and is dealing with sight issues. She’s mending well. She has a way to go.
Let’s send some POTP to all in need. Whether you’ve got paws, fins, claws or feathers, here in Blogville, we’ve got your back.
So, until next time, here’s a Friday’s Foto Fun. Heck, here are a few. Y’all go out there and hug your babies for me and the Dad Peep.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Wish us luck with our home inspection tomorrow morning. We may just be the place for that little North Carolina boy after all.
It takes a village. And I’m so thankful we’re all in this together.
A home visit??!!! YES… be sure to have lots of Stuart and BoBo pix around, which I’m sure you do.
Once they see the great set up you have, how could they say NO! Fools… but I do know that every rescue group is very protective of their charges – not wanting to have any give backs, or problems for the lives they’ve taken out of danger … they want the transfer to be a forever home!!!
Me too. What would we do without rescue groups?
its always nice to hear about scotties….they can cheer you up just be looking at them..thank you…renee ^.^
That’s so true! They make me smile! Love that: ^.^
You, Ranger, and Piglet all have our most heartfelt POTP!!! (and a couple of arooooos)
An ArrOOOO is always welcome. Thank you!
Just saw someone on Facebook post a pathfinder ad for “Cole in Raleigh…maybe check him out???
Happy weekend from
Stephanie and Saxby
My Paws are cross for you and POTP for all.
Bentley
We have been keeping up with Ranger and wish him the very best. Strokes in dogs is not as devastating as a stoke in humans. Corky lived for many years after having a stroke. There were no effects for her. We hope that Sniglet has the same outcome.
Hope the home inspeckshun goes well!
POTP for Ranger and Sniglet.
I just got appointed village idiot. Anyone want to be my assistant?
OMD, I missed so much! I will keep my paws crossed that you pass ‘inspection’ (I mean, why wouldn’t you??? if you needs a character reference, just send them my way….) , and you gets the pup! I’ve been keepin’ Ranger in my thoughts, and I will send Sniglet all the AireZens I can muster
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
A home visit is a big step! I hope it goes very well, and if it’s not for this little guy, it’s one step closer for another one. Best wishes to you and the Dad Peep! Love, Jackie and Archie
Prayers and healing thoughts for all the pups that need them and their Peeps too.