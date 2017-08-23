Watercolor Wednesday – StuART

I don’t know about you, but after the last several days, weeks and months, I think a little StuART would do us all some good. Even if it IS old. From the archives. Maybe more than just a little StuART…..maybe a few. Whew.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to Watercolor Wednesday – StuART

  1. Sue Ellen says:
    August 23, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Thank you for sharing the sweet memories of Stuart with us. ♥ We all enjoyed your little man and his adventures.
    L&M’s peeps ~~

  2. renee touriel says:
    August 23, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    good idea…scotties are stress busters …thanks renee ^.^

  3. bentley2 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    You can never go wrong with a little scottie named Stuart.

  4. Kismet says:
    August 23, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Stuart took my advice and kept his paws off of that goose.

  5. WestScott says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Oldies but goodies!

  6. Two French Bulldogs says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Cool pic
    Lily & Edward

