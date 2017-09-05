For the first time in almost two years, I looked at a dog supply catalog today.
Is there light at the end of the dark tunnel? Is it a good idea to think about a dog in our home again?
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Yes, there is a light at the end of the dark tunnel. You just don’t see it yet, but it’s there! Looking at a dog supply catalog only confirms that you’re hoping to see the light soon. Plus, it gives you good ideas as to all the neat stuff you’ll want to get! Isn’t there a saying something to the effect that the longer you have to wait for something, the better it is when you finally get it?
Never too late!!!! That picture stares into your soul. It’s telling you to DO IT!
We looked at the dog supply catalog also It led us to the shelter. Your mileage may very but you’re denying some wonderful dog somewhere the chance to make you happy. Where ever you get one, get one.
good post
Go for it…..the signs are there ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
we have to find the best way to live on… for us, it was the best idea to live with a dog again… even when a part of my heart is still broken (probably for ever) and I hope you will feel the same like we did… the love for a pup what becomes mightier every day and what can heal our borken hearts…(not completely but it lowers the pain and the grief)
Stuart would want you to have another dog to love and to watch over you.
Bonnie and Kenzie
We think you need one!