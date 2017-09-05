A Good Idea?

Posted on September 5, 2017 by

For the first time in almost two years, I looked at a dog supply catalog today.

Is there light at the end of the dark tunnel? Is it a good idea to think about a dog in our home again?

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to A Good Idea?

  1. WestScott says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Yes, there is a light at the end of the dark tunnel. You just don’t see it yet, but it’s there! Looking at a dog supply catalog only confirms that you’re hoping to see the light soon. Plus, it gives you good ideas as to all the neat stuff you’ll want to get! Isn’t there a saying something to the effect that the longer you have to wait for something, the better it is when you finally get it?

    Reply
  2. nordhuesn says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Never too late!!!! That picture stares into your soul. It’s telling you to DO IT!

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    We looked at the dog supply catalog also It led us to the shelter. Your mileage may very but you’re denying some wonderful dog somewhere the chance to make you happy. Where ever you get one, get one.

    Reply
  4. gouparchery says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    good post

    Reply
  5. Skyler Braveheart says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Go for it…..the signs are there ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  6. easyweimaraner says:
    September 6, 2017 at 2:00 am

    we have to find the best way to live on… for us, it was the best idea to live with a dog again… even when a part of my heart is still broken (probably for ever) and I hope you will feel the same like we did… the love for a pup what becomes mightier every day and what can heal our borken hearts…(not completely but it lowers the pain and the grief)

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    September 6, 2017 at 2:26 am

    Stuart would want you to have another dog to love and to watch over you.
    Bonnie and Kenzie

    Reply
  8. Bella, Roxy and Dui says:
    September 6, 2017 at 2:44 am

    We think you need one!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s