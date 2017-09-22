Something Funny for Friday 

Posted on September 22, 2017 by

This little boy likes to bump his butt up on things. The side of his EX-pen, a door, a wall, a trash can, just about anything.

He also doesn’t mind when his tail is in his water bowl.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Something Funny for Friday 

  1. Roxanne, Callie, Mandy & Yadi says:
    September 22, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Too funny and too cute !!!

    Reply
  2. macladie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Darling dog!

    Reply
  3. Sue Ellen says:
    September 22, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Oh my gosh . Scottie pups are so dang cute. We are all so happy about baby Winston. Personally I just want to ‘pop’ over from Florida and love on your baby Winston !
    Keep the photos coming !!
    ArOoO♪ L&M’s mom

    Reply
  4. macladie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I am wondering if Winston will do the “ArroOOO”? We have had three scotties and our latest is the only one who has ever done. It is so cute. Neighbors think we have a rooster. Have fun

    Reply
  5. rjkeyedup says:
    September 22, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    he’s just getting used to his wonderful new surroundings! silly boy…. the arroooo may come sooner than you think!

    Reply
  6. theguster says:
    September 22, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    A tail in his water bowl while napping? Winston, you’re just too cute! And by the looks of your water bottle, you have transformed it into a piece of art!

    Reply
  7. Leah and Sweet DeeDee 💗 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    What a Sweetheart! And tail! 💙

    Reply
  8. Skyler Braveheart says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Go on Winston…..express yourself! Xxxxx Fiona

    Reply
  9. bentley2 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    What fun to have a new little boy around. Have fun
    Bentley

    Reply
  10. WestScott says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Was this after he played himself out, so he’s just too pooped to move? Regardless, it’s adorable, as is Winston!!!!

    Reply
  11. Kismet says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    He probably isn’t anal retentive.

    Reply
  12. rubytheairedale says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    BOL! Kismet, you are one funny burd!
    Winston, you are one funny Scottie! I can truly say, I have never let my tail gets anywhere NEAR waters…voluntarily…
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s