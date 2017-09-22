Something Funny for Friday 

This little boy likes to bump his butt up on things. The side of his EX-pen, a door, a wall, a trash can, just about anything.
He also doesn’t mind when his tail is in his water bowl.
Like this:
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Too funny and too cute !!!
Darling dog!
Oh my gosh . Scottie pups are so dang cute. We are all so happy about baby Winston. Personally I just want to ‘pop’ over from Florida and love on your baby Winston !
Keep the photos coming !!
ArOoO♪ L&M’s mom
I am wondering if Winston will do the “ArroOOO”? We have had three scotties and our latest is the only one who has ever done. It is so cute. Neighbors think we have a rooster. Have fun
he’s just getting used to his wonderful new surroundings! silly boy…. the arroooo may come sooner than you think!
A tail in his water bowl while napping? Winston, you’re just too cute! And by the looks of your water bottle, you have transformed it into a piece of art!
What a Sweetheart! And tail! 💙
Go on Winston…..express yourself! Xxxxx Fiona
What fun to have a new little boy around. Have fun
Bentley
Was this after he played himself out, so he’s just too pooped to move? Regardless, it’s adorable, as is Winston!!!!
He probably isn’t anal retentive.
BOL! Kismet, you are one funny burd!
Winston, you are one funny Scottie! I can truly say, I have never let my tail gets anywhere NEAR waters…voluntarily…
Kisses,
Ruby ♥