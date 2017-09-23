Saturday Pals

Sherlock came for a visit last night. He’ll be with us for almost a week! These two are fast friends.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
10 Responses to Saturday Pals

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Told you two is better than one! Aroooooo……

  2. Skyler Braveheart says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Two fritters, off to see the world! Someone wants his tummy rubbed. So happy they are instant pals…should Winston be Watson?
    Mysteriously yours, Fiona

  3. Skyler Braveheart says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Darn it, I meant 2 drifters off to see the world…
    Darn spell check!

  4. Kismet says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Winston is telling Sherlock about how mad he is that he isn’t even mentioned on the “About Me” page. Do something before they gang up on you.

  5. nordhuesn says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Love the back roll. Duffy n Andy both do this all the time! Looks like there’ll be some mischief to be had in the future! Such good pals. Love the butt wiggle on Sherlock.

  6. WestScott says:
    September 23, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    So how much fun is this with a puppy and a guest? It’s so good to socialize Winston with other dogs! I’ll bet they’re going to miss each other when the week is over. Maybe you’ll need to keep Sherlock . . .

  7. theguster says:
    September 23, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Winston, looks as if life is good! A roll in the grass, a buddy to hang with! Does it get any better
    than that?

  8. Molly the AireGirl says:
    September 23, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    You guys are having a wonderful time☺

  9. corkscot says:
    September 23, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Life is so much better with friends.

  10. rubytheairedale says:
    September 23, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    BOL! Loves the mouth full of grass at the end! Pawfect pals fursure!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

