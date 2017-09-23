Saturday Pals

Sherlock came for a visit last night. He’ll be with us for almost a week! These two are fast friends.
Told you two is better than one! Aroooooo……
Two fritters, off to see the world! Someone wants his tummy rubbed. So happy they are instant pals…should Winston be Watson?
Mysteriously yours, Fiona
Darn it, I meant 2 drifters off to see the world…
Darn spell check!
Winston is telling Sherlock about how mad he is that he isn’t even mentioned on the “About Me” page. Do something before they gang up on you.
Love the back roll. Duffy n Andy both do this all the time! Looks like there’ll be some mischief to be had in the future! Such good pals. Love the butt wiggle on Sherlock.
So how much fun is this with a puppy and a guest? It’s so good to socialize Winston with other dogs! I’ll bet they’re going to miss each other when the week is over. Maybe you’ll need to keep Sherlock . . .
Winston, looks as if life is good! A roll in the grass, a buddy to hang with! Does it get any better
than that?
You guys are having a wonderful time☺
Life is so much better with friends.
BOL! Loves the mouth full of grass at the end! Pawfect pals fursure!
Kisses,
Ruby ♥