Back in the Fold

Winston met Dr. Elliott last evening. It was a bit sad, but a very happy experience at the same time. We hadn’t seen her since Stuart passed.

Walking in with Winston was like being home again. We’re back in the fold. We ran into a Scottie friend and dog friends we’d recommended to Dr. Elliott years ago.

Dogs do bring people together don’t they?

Vet

12.8 lbs. A perfect puppy. He was so well behaved.

I wish I could remember this young lady’s name. The last time I saw her, she was furiously trying to get a platelet count from Stuart’s blood sample. She’s so kind. Gentle.

It’s nice to be back. Home again. And our house is now a home.

Thank you Angel Stuart and Angel BoBo.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
24 Responses to Back in the Fold

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:47 am

    that is wonderful… to feel like coming home is a super feeling… and I’m glad you brought this little pup home… and I hope the vet gave you super good news ;O)

    Reply
  2. Skyler Braveheart says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Just think of all the familiar delights ahead!

    Reply
  3. varaderocan says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I am not a particularly emotional person – but I must say that I find myself “tearing up” every time I read your posts with precious little Winston. 🙂 Thank you for sharing with us. It reminds me of how very grateful I am to have Molly after losing my beloved Maile just over a year ago. There truly is something about a Scottie (or probably all dogs) that makes a house a home.

    Reply
    • The Scottie Chronicles says:
      September 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      Nice to have you following along! Thank you for writing. My best wishes to you as you continue to heal from losing Maile. Do we ever truly heal? Maybe not. They take pieces of our hearts when they go only to have the holes filled by new pups. Miraculous.

      Reply
  4. Piglove says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    SQUEALS!! We are all so excited for you here at the Hotel Thompson our sweet friends!! Conpigulations. ❤ XOXO – Bacon

    Reply
  5. WestScott says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    This got to me – I’m sitting at my desk at work eating my lunch and trying very hard not to look like I’m all teary-eyed, because I am. Here’s to many good years and adventures with adorable Winston!!!!’

    Reply
  6. Casey the Boxer says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    We’re so glad there’s a Scottie in your home again!

    Reply
  7. Lynn Jennings Spencer says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    A new puppy is the best heart-healer there is!!

    That’s how we feel every time we look at our Bonnie Blue!!

    XOXO,
    Piper, Bonnie, Ruben and Ivy

    Reply
  8. theguster says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Yes, being back in the fold is wonderful. Once again it feels comfortable and familiar. Having a dog enriches our life in so many ways; like sunshine on a rainy day or having the reassurance of their love and loyalty with licks and kisses during trying times.

    Enjoy every moment with your little man!

    Reply
  9. indyandlucy says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Licks from Indy and Lucy. Sniffs, Winston.

    Reply
  10. corkscot says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    I had been living in my community for 9 years before I got to know my neighbors. My husband and I walked every night, but it was just hellos from everyone. When he died, I got Corky and within a few days knew the names of everyone in the area. They all stopped to meet the dog.

    Reply
  11. Kismet says:
    September 29, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Winston will be similar to Stu, but also different in some areas. We’ll see in six months how he reacts to dillies.

    Reply
  12. The Scottie Chronicles says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:54 am

    HAAAAAA! LOL!!!! BOL!!!!!! Kismet, tell your peeps I owe them an email.

    Reply
  13. Sue Ellen says:
    September 29, 2017 at 11:11 am

    House is now a home again. That gave me ‘goose bumps’. Wonderful, and your hearts are full.
    Life without a scotty ~~~ is ’empty’.
    ArOoO0 ♪

    Reply
  14. Jackie says:
    September 29, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Aww, this post makes my heart happy! I’m so glad that BoBo and Stu helped you find Winston. 🙂

    Reply

