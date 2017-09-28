Winston met Dr. Elliott last evening. It was a bit sad, but a very happy experience at the same time. We hadn’t seen her since Stuart passed.
Walking in with Winston was like being home again. We’re back in the fold. We ran into a Scottie friend and dog friends we’d recommended to Dr. Elliott years ago.
Dogs do bring people together don’t they?
12.8 lbs. A perfect puppy. He was so well behaved.
I wish I could remember this young lady’s name. The last time I saw her, she was furiously trying to get a platelet count from Stuart’s blood sample. She’s so kind. Gentle.
It’s nice to be back. Home again. And our house is now a home.
Thank you Angel Stuart and Angel BoBo.
that is wonderful… to feel like coming home is a super feeling… and I’m glad you brought this little pup home… and I hope the vet gave you super good news ;O)
Helloooooo! Phenny, how are you??? Yes. We’re so glad to have him with us. We’re going to make a good team. The vet says all systems are go! Yaaaaay!
Just think of all the familiar delights ahead!
That’s so true. Can’t wait!
I am not a particularly emotional person – but I must say that I find myself “tearing up” every time I read your posts with precious little Winston. 🙂 Thank you for sharing with us. It reminds me of how very grateful I am to have Molly after losing my beloved Maile just over a year ago. There truly is something about a Scottie (or probably all dogs) that makes a house a home.
Nice to have you following along! Thank you for writing. My best wishes to you as you continue to heal from losing Maile. Do we ever truly heal? Maybe not. They take pieces of our hearts when they go only to have the holes filled by new pups. Miraculous.
SQUEALS!! We are all so excited for you here at the Hotel Thompson our sweet friends!! Conpigulations. ❤ XOXO – Bacon
Here’s squealing with you and yours my friend. Cheers to the Hotel Thompson!
This got to me – I’m sitting at my desk at work eating my lunch and trying very hard not to look like I’m all teary-eyed, because I am. Here’s to many good years and adventures with adorable Winston!!!!’
No tears!!! Happy Days are here again! Thank you for following along my friend.
We’re so glad there’s a Scottie in your home again!
Ooooh! Thank you so much Casey!
A new puppy is the best heart-healer there is!!
That’s how we feel every time we look at our Bonnie Blue!!
XOXO,
Piper, Bonnie, Ruben and Ivy
We couldn’t have said it better ourselves, Lynn. A HEART HEALER!!! Best wishes, always, to you and yours.
Yes, being back in the fold is wonderful. Once again it feels comfortable and familiar. Having a dog enriches our life in so many ways; like sunshine on a rainy day or having the reassurance of their love and loyalty with licks and kisses during trying times.
Enjoy every moment with your little man!
Well said. Very well said. Thank you!
Licks from Indy and Lucy. Sniffs, Winston.
Received and very appreciated you guys!
I had been living in my community for 9 years before I got to know my neighbors. My husband and I walked every night, but it was just hellos from everyone. When he died, I got Corky and within a few days knew the names of everyone in the area. They all stopped to meet the dog.
Isn’t that the way it is? You’re so right. Dogs. People. They go together. BEST FRIENDS!
Winston will be similar to Stu, but also different in some areas. We’ll see in six months how he reacts to dillies.
HAAAAAA! LOL!!!! BOL!!!!!! Kismet, tell your peeps I owe them an email.
House is now a home again. That gave me ‘goose bumps’. Wonderful, and your hearts are full.
Life without a scotty ~~~ is ’empty’.
ArOoO0 ♪
Aww, this post makes my heart happy! I’m so glad that BoBo and Stu helped you find Winston. 🙂