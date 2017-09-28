Winston met Dr. Elliott last evening. It was a bit sad, but a very happy experience at the same time. We hadn’t seen her since Stuart passed.

Walking in with Winston was like being home again. We’re back in the fold. We ran into a Scottie friend and dog friends we’d recommended to Dr. Elliott years ago.

Dogs do bring people together don’t they?

12.8 lbs. A perfect puppy. He was so well behaved.

I wish I could remember this young lady’s name. The last time I saw her, she was furiously trying to get a platelet count from Stuart’s blood sample. She’s so kind. Gentle.

It’s nice to be back. Home again. And our house is now a home.

Thank you Angel Stuart and Angel BoBo.