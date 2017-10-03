Dear Winston,
Precious boy, just a note to let you know how much I love you. I know you don’t love me yet, but I hope you like me. Even a little bit. Love will come later. It’s something that’s earned. Like trust. And respect.
Two weeks ago yesterday, we took one look at you wriggling with your siblings and we were hooked. You spoke to our souls. And we, I guess, spoke to yours.
Two weeks ago you couldn’t stand a collar much less a leash. Now you’re confidently walking along sniffing the world. Ready to grow, to be curious and to teach us a thing or two.
Two weeks ago you entered your new house as if you’d always lived here. Maybe you have.
Welcome home little man! The Dad Peep and I, your Peepstress, have your back. Be happy. Be healthy. Be yourself. You’re home.
Beautiful. Just beautiful. Your hearts are full once again.
God Bless!
Wow – another beautiful post that I read while at work and the waterworks started. Happy tears, of course. I fully understand your sentiments about Winston and the love you feel. And he loves you, he just needs to figure out how to express it, which he’ll eventually do. Great video! Hugs and kisses to Winston!!!
It took Kali a while-but she was knocked around a bit before we got her.
There he is….our Buddy. Winston. We are so happy that you picked your Peeps home to be your forever home. Come play with us! We can all get into so much mischief together!
Banks and Sherlock
What a great statement of truth.
It makes me smile to see your family happy again.
Bentley
that was a wonderful letter… and I’m so glad that you found a soulmate…we know it somehow when the one for us is there… ;o)))
He is a handsome, handsome boy, and I like his bark. Sounds,as if you have made a great deal of progress!
Head over heels! Just head over heels . . . I’m right there with you! 💙
Aarooool… what a cutie patootie! So much love is going on in your house… how wonderful. You will get to a point of being overwhelmed with how much you love this new little guy – and he will soon feel the same! Know that Stuart and Bobo are looking over you all and smiling to see more scottie play going on in your house!
Welcome home Winston….one lucky pooch and even more lucky Peeps!
Shelby agreed with whatever you said. Sid and Sophie did not react.
Such a sweet note. Scotties have such old souls!