Dear Winston,

Precious boy, just a note to let you know how much I love you. I know you don’t love me yet, but I hope you like me. Even a little bit. Love will come later. It’s something that’s earned. Like trust. And respect.

Two weeks ago yesterday, we took one look at you wriggling with your siblings and we were hooked. You spoke to our souls. And we, I guess, spoke to yours.

Two weeks ago you couldn’t stand a collar much less a leash. Now you’re confidently walking along sniffing the world. Ready to grow, to be curious and to teach us a thing or two.

Two weeks ago you entered your new house as if you’d always lived here. Maybe you have.

Welcome home little man! The Dad Peep and I, your Peepstress, have your back. Be happy. Be healthy. Be yourself. You’re home.