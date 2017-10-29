Silent Sunday 

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to Silent Sunday 

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Interesting to see a clump of white hair on Winston’s tail – is that the visible sign that Stuart sent him??? LOL

  2. nordhuesn says:
    October 29, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Love his tail! Nice day for a Sunday stroll.

  3. theguster says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    After such a long time it’s nice to see Winston now sniffing around and making sure that all things in the garden are as they should be.

  4. starfighter441 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    A Bardeen Ring, Our Piper had one too as a puppy, Pretty much faded away now, but you can still see where it was if you look closely.

  5. Skyler Braveheart says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Good to see a Scottie in your garden..his tail is wonderful!

  6. Kismet says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    He’s keeping those Killer Leaves under control.

  7. corkscot says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Stuart definitely sent him to you. The markings tell the tale of the tail.

  8. Cheryl Page says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Love his tail! He is getting so big! He is a beautiful scottie!

  9. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:00 am

    He walks like he is at home and this is his garden and he will protect it.

  10. bentley2 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    What fun to see Winston in your garden with a wiggle in his walk.

  11. Donna says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Love the white on his tail. Kind of reminds you of another handsome Scot!!

