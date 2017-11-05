Six-Month Sunday

Posted on November 5, 2017 by

Six months ago, on the 5th of May, little Winston burst into the world down in North Carolina. Little did he know he was hoped for, wished for and nearly missed the chance to come to us. But Angels Stuart and BoBo made sure the Dad Peep and I would cross paths with him and RedRox Scotties. (Thank you Jill Mashburn and to you, Donna, for letting us know about this wonderful wiggly friend who is now our own. Someone else let us know about Winston, too, but we’ll save that happy story for another time.)

Cross paths we did and now we’re looking forward to our 3rd month together as a family coming up later this month.

Happy Six Month Birthday Little Winston!

And thanks to you, our blog pals. You’re the reason The Scottie Chronicles is still going strong. All of you. All of you who visit, leave comments (or not), write, email, drop by our home, and keep us in your thoughts from far and wide.

ArrrOOOOOO!!!!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
13 Responses to Six-Month Sunday

  1. Rufusmom says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Happy birthday beautiful boy!🐾🎂

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Happy Six-Month Birthday, Winston! All of us are so happy you have found the wonderful, loving home you now have and we can watch you grow and follow in your adventures!

    Reply
  3. Bella, Roxy and Dui says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Happy Half-Year to all of you. We know Winston brings you lots of smiles.

    Reply
  4. WestScott says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Happy, happy 6th birthday Winston 🎂! We love that you are shared with us so we can follow you as you grow and experience life. You’re one very lucky boy to be where you ended up! ❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  5. starfighter441 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Happy 0.5 Birthday Winston, hope it is a good one.

    Reply
  6. Kismet says:
    November 5, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Enjoy it now, Winston. After one year old, they won’t excuse naughtiness so enjoy it while you can.

    Reply
  7. corkscot says:
    November 5, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Happy half birthday.

    Reply
  8. bentley2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Happy 1/2 year Barkday Winston. You will have many more in your future.

    Reply
  9. rjkeyedup says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Hip Hip Hooray for Winston! We love you. Arrroooo… Ozzy & Callie

    Reply
  10. LB Johnson says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Happy Six Months darling Winston!

    Abby Lab

    Reply
  11. easyweimaraner says:
    November 6, 2017 at 3:28 am

    happy 6-month-o-versary dear winston… maybe you will get a gift today?

    Reply
  12. Rowena says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Those eyes! He could melt the stoniest of hearts with those!

    Reply
  13. Edgar says:
    November 6, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Happy Half a Year, Winston!!!

    Edgar and his mum

    Reply

