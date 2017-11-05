Six-Month Sunday

Six months ago, on the 5th of May, little Winston burst into the world down in North Carolina. Little did he know he was hoped for, wished for and nearly missed the chance to come to us. But Angels Stuart and BoBo made sure the Dad Peep and I would cross paths with him and RedRox Scotties. (Thank you Jill Mashburn and to you, Donna, for letting us know about this wonderful wiggly friend who is now our own. Someone else let us know about Winston, too, but we’ll save that happy story for another time.)
Cross paths we did and now we’re looking forward to our 3rd month together as a family coming up later this month.
Happy Six Month Birthday Little Winston!
And thanks to you, our blog pals. You’re the reason The Scottie Chronicles is still going strong. All of you. All of you who visit, leave comments (or not), write, email, drop by our home, and keep us in your thoughts from far and wide.
ArrrOOOOOO!!!!
Happy birthday beautiful boy!🐾🎂
Happy Six-Month Birthday, Winston! All of us are so happy you have found the wonderful, loving home you now have and we can watch you grow and follow in your adventures!
Happy Half-Year to all of you. We know Winston brings you lots of smiles.
Happy, happy 6th birthday Winston 🎂! We love that you are shared with us so we can follow you as you grow and experience life. You’re one very lucky boy to be where you ended up! ❤️❤️❤️
Happy 0.5 Birthday Winston, hope it is a good one.
Enjoy it now, Winston. After one year old, they won’t excuse naughtiness so enjoy it while you can.
Happy half birthday.
Happy 1/2 year Barkday Winston. You will have many more in your future.
Hip Hip Hooray for Winston! We love you. Arrroooo… Ozzy & Callie
Happy Six Months darling Winston!
Abby Lab
happy 6-month-o-versary dear winston… maybe you will get a gift today?
Those eyes! He could melt the stoniest of hearts with those!
Happy Half a Year, Winston!!!
Edgar and his mum