Sad Saturday

Posted on November 11, 2017 by

The Dad Peep and I have been away since last Monday. I had a conference planned for a while. Before the thought of Winston coming into our lives ever crossed our minds. The Dad Peep thought it would be fun to join me. After all, we’d have the chance to go to San Diego. We’d never been before. So, plans were made.

Then Winston came to live with us.

I can’t tell you how much we miss him.

But there’s an upside. He’s with Sherlock and his roommate, Banks. Those three are having a big time. (Seems Winston drags Sherlock around by the beard.)

But here’s my question: do you think he’ll want to come back home with us? Why would he? He’s living the big life. I could cry. What do you think? We’ll be home on Monday.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
17 Responses to Sad Saturday

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    November 11, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Have no fear my Peeptress…. Winston will remember your smell, your smile, and your silly ways that you show him love! He’s been with you long enough to have you imprinted on his scottie brain.
    AArrooooo – Ozzy & Callie

    Reply
    • The Scottie Chronicles says:
      November 11, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      Do you really think so? That’s what the Dad Peep said. “We’ll have had more than a month with him, so don’t worry.” Time will tell. I left him with two T-shirts: mine and the Dad’s. Thanks for the help! As always…

      Reply
  2. theguster says:
    November 11, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Not to worry! The reunion you three have will be spectacular! There will be tears (yours & the dad peeps) hugs, kisses, jumping up and down by Winston, lots of tail wagging and that little noise dogs make in the back of their throat when happy! Once he gets in the car he will feel ‘all is well with the world again.’

    In the meantime, while you’re missing him, he’s having a great time, which is far better than him crying for you and feeling abandoned. The scent of your shirts is a good reassurance for him, too.

    Reply
  3. WestScott says:
    November 11, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Oh, I can imagine how much you miss Winston! Even though he’s having a great time with Sherlock and Banks, he’ll be thrilled to see you when you return and bring him home – to what he now knows as “his” home, the place where he lives with “his” family. Someone should shoot a video of the three of you reuniting when you return!

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    November 11, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Silly Peepstress! Of course he will love to come back home. And he will be one tired doggie from all that activity! Look at it this way….he is being socialized with other dogs, something not many people do. This will really prepare him be the most amazing dog (well, more than he already is).

    Reply
  5. Molly the AireGirl says:
    November 11, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Winston will not forget his family – no way!

    Reply
  6. Skyler Braveheart says:
    November 11, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Of course He will! Scottie strong girl! You have come this far. Sherlock can always drip by and isn’t it a blessing that Winston has Sherlock when you can’t be there? Dry those tears. ♥️ Fiona

    Reply
  7. anhistorianabouttown says:
    November 11, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    He will be back!! It’s like going to camp- it’s fun but you want to be back home with mom and dad when it’s done!

    Reply
  8. Rufusmom says:
    November 11, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Let’s see having fun with a couple of play buddies this good. But even better is being the center of attention with the undivided attention of mom and dad! No worries 🙂

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    November 11, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    It’s funny how insecure we become around our pets. When I traveled, I would leave Dr. Watson in his own home with a dear friend, I would still fret and worry that he would not care about me on my return.
    And now that I rescued my true love Scottie, Mrs. Hudson, I’m going through the same thing when I have to leave her at home with a friend when I have to travel for work. But… I’m sure you’ll find that Winston will spin in circles when you walk through the door! They love us more than we’ll ever know!

    Reply
  10. Donna says:
    November 11, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    He will be so happy to see you!! Just wait and see. He loves you two.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    November 11, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Somehow I think he will be ‘ready’ to come home when you get here —always think ‘positive;!!!

    Reply
  12. corkscot says:
    November 11, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    I’ve never left to go on vacation. I’m sure that he will be happy to see you.

    Reply
  13. Charlotte Dooley Anderson says:
    November 11, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Yes, certainly he will want to come with you.

    Reply
  14. Rowena says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:22 am

    If he’s anything like my two, he’ll give you a look that says “You’re back, so what did you get us?”

    Reply
  15. Kismet says:
    November 12, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    The real question is why YOU would want to come home from San Diego.

    Reply

