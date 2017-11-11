Sad Saturday

The Dad Peep and I have been away since last Monday. I had a conference planned for a while. Before the thought of Winston coming into our lives ever crossed our minds. The Dad Peep thought it would be fun to join me. After all, we’d have the chance to go to San Diego. We’d never been before. So, plans were made.
Then Winston came to live with us.
I can’t tell you how much we miss him.
But there’s an upside. He’s with Sherlock and his roommate, Banks. Those three are having a big time. (Seems Winston drags Sherlock around by the beard.)
But here’s my question: do you think he’ll want to come back home with us? Why would he? He’s living the big life. I could cry. What do you think? We’ll be home on Monday.
Have no fear my Peeptress…. Winston will remember your smell, your smile, and your silly ways that you show him love! He’s been with you long enough to have you imprinted on his scottie brain.
AArrooooo – Ozzy & Callie
Do you really think so? That’s what the Dad Peep said. “We’ll have had more than a month with him, so don’t worry.” Time will tell. I left him with two T-shirts: mine and the Dad’s. Thanks for the help! As always…
Not to worry! The reunion you three have will be spectacular! There will be tears (yours & the dad peeps) hugs, kisses, jumping up and down by Winston, lots of tail wagging and that little noise dogs make in the back of their throat when happy! Once he gets in the car he will feel ‘all is well with the world again.’
In the meantime, while you’re missing him, he’s having a great time, which is far better than him crying for you and feeling abandoned. The scent of your shirts is a good reassurance for him, too.
Oh, I can imagine how much you miss Winston! Even though he’s having a great time with Sherlock and Banks, he’ll be thrilled to see you when you return and bring him home – to what he now knows as “his” home, the place where he lives with “his” family. Someone should shoot a video of the three of you reuniting when you return!
Silly Peepstress! Of course he will love to come back home. And he will be one tired doggie from all that activity! Look at it this way….he is being socialized with other dogs, something not many people do. This will really prepare him be the most amazing dog (well, more than he already is).
Winston will not forget his family – no way!
Of course He will! Scottie strong girl! You have come this far. Sherlock can always drip by and isn’t it a blessing that Winston has Sherlock when you can’t be there? Dry those tears. ♥️ Fiona
He will be back!! It’s like going to camp- it’s fun but you want to be back home with mom and dad when it’s done!
Let’s see having fun with a couple of play buddies this good. But even better is being the center of attention with the undivided attention of mom and dad! No worries 🙂
It’s funny how insecure we become around our pets. When I traveled, I would leave Dr. Watson in his own home with a dear friend, I would still fret and worry that he would not care about me on my return.
And now that I rescued my true love Scottie, Mrs. Hudson, I’m going through the same thing when I have to leave her at home with a friend when I have to travel for work. But… I’m sure you’ll find that Winston will spin in circles when you walk through the door! They love us more than we’ll ever know!
He will be so happy to see you!! Just wait and see. He loves you two.
Somehow I think he will be ‘ready’ to come home when you get here —always think ‘positive;!!!
I’ve never left to go on vacation. I’m sure that he will be happy to see you.
Yes, certainly he will want to come with you.
If he’s anything like my two, he’ll give you a look that says “You’re back, so what did you get us?”
I know that look well…
The real question is why YOU would want to come home from San Diego.