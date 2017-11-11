Sad Saturday

The Dad Peep and I have been away since last Monday. I had a conference planned for a while. Before the thought of Winston coming into our lives ever crossed our minds. The Dad Peep thought it would be fun to join me. After all, we’d have the chance to go to San Diego. We’d never been before. So, plans were made.

Then Winston came to live with us.

I can’t tell you how much we miss him.

But there’s an upside. He’s with Sherlock and his roommate, Banks. Those three are having a big time. (Seems Winston drags Sherlock around by the beard.)

But here’s my question: do you think he’ll want to come back home with us? Why would he? He’s living the big life. I could cry. What do you think? We’ll be home on Monday.