Silent Sunday 

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to Silent Sunday 

  1. Sue Ellen says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Your little fellow is fitting in quite well I’d say ~~~ (happiness in your home)

  2. theguster says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Hey, Winston! You’re sitting so very still we wonder what’s got your attention on this Silent Sunday?

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Ahhh that scottie stare…. and such a handsome profile!!!
    Arroooo to you little Winston.

  4. WestScott says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Wow Winston – that’s quite a profile!!! Did you enjoy your first Thanksgiving, and have you really remained silent all day today?

  5. Rufusmom says:
    November 26, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    What a handsome boy! How soon after this picture was taken did he go after the squirrel he must have been staring at?

  6. nordhuesn says:
    November 26, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Stare down!

  7. Kaci says:
    November 26, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    I think he is looking for a girlfriend – ME?????

  8. Kismet says:
    November 26, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I’d go off-road also. That road doesn’t look like it leads to something interesting.

  10. rubytheairedale says:
    November 26, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Very handsome Winston!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

  11. easyweimaraner says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:39 am

    are you counting the leaves on da lawn? I bet there are more than 87 ;o))

