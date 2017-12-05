Happy 7 Month Birthday Little Boy!

Posted on December 5, 2017 by

I know, I know. A birthday in months is kind of silly. I promise I’ll stop when he turns 1 year old on May 5th. But I had the occasion to rush home from work today, take him for a walk, have lunch with him and stare. Yes. Stare.

It’s amazing that the three of us are on the way to bonding into a unit of one. As people are, our animal friends are all different from one to the other. Sure. He’s a Scottie and they do tend to share personalities (stubborn, headstrong, loyal, stubborn and stubborn). But they’re all different.

And it’s so joyful to watch his personality take shape. So what’s he like? I can’t really say. He’s taking his sweet time to figure that out himself. (Such a Scottie.) We’re just along for the ride. And you are, too, so stay tuned as we all figure it out!

Smooches to you my precious boy!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
19 Responses to Happy 7 Month Birthday Little Boy!

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Today is the Feast of St.Nicolas – what a great day to have a 7th month birthday… in fact the date is 12/5/17 … and 751 is our special angel number little Winston! Much Love,
    Ozzy & Callie’s Mom

    Reply
  2. Roxanne Huckstep, Callie, Mandy & Yadi says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Happy Happy 7 months birthday Winston !!!

    Reply
  3. Sue Ellen says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    He is BEAUTIFUL. And, I read when ‘they’ sit and stare at you it is like a ‘hug’ from your pup. So, you are getting lots of ‘hugs’ aren’t you !
    L& M’s mom…

    Reply
  4. Kaci says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I may be older, but I still think he would make a wonderful boyfriend. He even has some of my “white” on his tail!

    Reply
  5. indyandlucy says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    🎂🎂🎂🎂❤️

    Reply
  6. Kismet says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I’m getting close to ten and I haven’t figured it out yet.

    Reply
  7. LB Johnson says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Happy 7th Month Anniversary!

    Abby Lab

    Reply
  8. Marty the Manx says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Happy 7 Month Anniversary!!! 🙂

    Reply
  9. WestScott says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Happy, Happy 7-month Birthday, Winston!!!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 Do you realize how loved you are?

    Reply
  10. corkscot says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Never apologize for celebrating your little man. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

    Reply
  11. nordhuesn says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Oh joy!!!! Happy happy 7th month handsome Winston. 🎂🎂👏🏻🏃‍♀️

    Reply
  12. easyweimaraner says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:53 am

    happy 7-months-o-versary!!!!! isn’t it sweet that we celebrate every month?… probably because it’s like a miracle that we have each other….

    Reply
  13. Piglove says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:15 am

    aawww – there is nothing wrong with month birthdays at all sweet friends – that means more cake and more well wishes. Happy 7th month birthday sweet one! XOXO – Bacon

    Reply

