Happy 7 Month Birthday Little Boy!

I know, I know. A birthday in months is kind of silly. I promise I’ll stop when he turns 1 year old on May 5th. But I had the occasion to rush home from work today, take him for a walk, have lunch with him and stare. Yes. Stare.

It’s amazing that the three of us are on the way to bonding into a unit of one. As people are, our animal friends are all different from one to the other. Sure. He’s a Scottie and they do tend to share personalities (stubborn, headstrong, loyal, stubborn and stubborn). But they’re all different.

And it’s so joyful to watch his personality take shape. So what’s he like? I can’t really say. He’s taking his sweet time to figure that out himself. (Such a Scottie.) We’re just along for the ride. And you are, too, so stay tuned as we all figure it out!

Smooches to you my precious boy!