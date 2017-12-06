Winston’s Wednesday Woo Hoo

Posted on December 6, 2017 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to Winston’s Wednesday Woo Hoo

  1. theguster says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Oh, Winston, you are too funny! Finley was sound asleep under my chair and I didn’t know there would be sound with the video. Your bark woke him right up, his eyes wide like saucers! It must be a puppy thing – with very little encouragement you both can bark up a storm! LOL!

    Reply
  2. corkscot says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Shelby says that she understands. Sid and Sophie- not so much

    Reply
  3. Cheryl Page says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Our scottie, Torrie enjoyed Winston’s video, She watched it twice, and was very impressed!

    Reply
  4. Kinley Westie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    You shure are a cutie Winston!

    Reply
  5. nordhuesn says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Each time I play this, all 3 are howling! I even got an AROOOO from Duffy. Winston, you cutie!

    Reply
  6. Marty the Manx says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Little Miss Bree was VERY impressed with all the AARROOOO at your house!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

