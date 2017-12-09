Winston’s First Snow

What a surprise! It snowed last night. And Winston loved it. No surprise there. What? No pictures? Not yet. My phone battery was spent. We’re charging it up and heading out in just a few minutes so be sure to come for some photos.

Arrrooo to you and yours!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Winston’s First Snow

  1. nordhuesn says:
    December 9, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Mom is upset you have snow before we do here in the MIdwest! It has been cold, but oh so dry. We could use some snow to play in – not ice, just snow. Can’t wait to see the pictures!

  2. Tails by the Sea says:
    December 9, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Beautiful – like a winter wonderland!

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    December 9, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    we got the same snow here in NY! How lovely to experience Winston’s firsts…

  4. Sue Ellen says:
    December 9, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    so pretty…thanks for sharing. pic’s of Winston in the snow will be such fun !

