Winston’s First Snow

What a surprise! It snowed last night. And Winston loved it. No surprise there. What? No pictures? Not yet. My phone battery was spent. We’re charging it up and heading out in just a few minutes so be sure to come for some photos.
Arrrooo to you and yours!
Mom is upset you have snow before we do here in the MIdwest! It has been cold, but oh so dry. We could use some snow to play in – not ice, just snow. Can’t wait to see the pictures!
Beautiful – like a winter wonderland!
we got the same snow here in NY! How lovely to experience Winston’s firsts…
so pretty…thanks for sharing. pic’s of Winston in the snow will be such fun !