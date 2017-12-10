Silent Sunday

Posted on December 10, 2017 by

snow 2

snow 1

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Gallery | This entry was posted in dog adventures, Dog Blogs, dog photography, dogs, dogs with blogs, pets, photos of dogs, puppies, Scotties, Scottish Terriers, Terriers, The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. nordhuesn says:
    December 10, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    How did he like it? Did it freak him out? Once he was out there was it hard to get him to come in?

    Reply
  2. The Scottie Chronicles says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    He loved i! No hesitation whatsoever. He likes rain, too. And, yes, it’s hard to get him in!

    Reply
  3. Kaci says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Kali and I have never seen snow. Although we were told that Kyla and Kenzie saw it for an hour or two in our yard once. We are going to try to get our peeps to take us an hour from home one day this winter when there is snow in the hills near us. Neither Scottiemobile has snow tires and can’t use chains so we have to be careful with the roads. But, we hope to see snow on the side of the road. Don’t know if we will like it or not. I am scared of everything new, but Kali will probably jump for joy.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s