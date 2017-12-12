Two years ago 

Today, as we held our Winston close, our hearts were heavy with the memory of Stuart’s passing.

Love you little Stu Man. Help us guide Winston to grow into a proud Scot.

Bless those who have left us. And let’s remember the happy times. Always.

Thank you, my friends, who have accompanied us on this journey from joy to profound grief, to a slow recovery.

The happiest of holidays to you. 

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
  1. WestScott says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    In memory of Stuart, who will surly help guide Winston. It’s been a long two years, but you and Winston have found each other and will have many years of love and great adventures!

  2. Nordhuesn says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Stuart’s circle of life is wrapped around your hearts. Now Winston is drawing his own. The journey is the best part. Thank you for including us.

  3. Sue Ellen says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Life is really all about the love we share and the memories we keep. Stuart will always be with you in spirit. Winston is in your lives to bring you joy and laughter. And that he will do !
    Sue Ellen ..Lucy & Mac

  4. Kismet says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Winston certainly makes Stuart’s passing less of an ordeal. Kali and Kaci do that for us-Kyla left us three years from next Tuesday..

  5. easyweimaraner says:
    December 13, 2017 at 2:33 am

    we felt the same as this day came the first time this year…. but even with having Phenny, there are still too much tears and too much sad days…sigh….

  6. theguster says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:10 am

    While one person can never replace another, neither can one dog replace another. What they can do is heal our broken hearts with a new joy and purpose and guide us on a new journey to living again.

    We honor the memory of Stuart and share in your new happiness with Winston.

  7. Lynn Jennings Spencer says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Stuart lives on in your hearts as well as ours.

    XOXO
    Piper, Bonnie, Ruben and Ivy

  8. Piglove says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Memories of Stuart are always here in our hearts at the Hotel Thompson sweet friends. ❤ XOXO – Bacon

  9. bentley2 says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Puppy love is the best medicine for a broken heart. We never forget the happy times or our best friends furry or otherwise.
    Hugs, Bentley

