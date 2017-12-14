Somewhere there’s snow. But not here. Not anymore. Don’t you just love big ‘ole trees with branches laden with the heavy stuff?
Winston loves snow. And so do we. Hope you’re all well.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
We only got two inches this week. Not enough to roll around in for more than a day.
Abby Lab
We just got hit with a big snowstorm on Wednesday cancelling school for the third day. Of course, Bailey loves the “extra” snow even if we don’t. Wish that we could send some of it to you as a seasonal treat.
Throw back Thursday? I’m not throwing Stuart back.
No snow here and we like it that way.