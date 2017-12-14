Throw Back Thursday

Posted on December 14, 2017 by

Somewhere there’s snow. But not here. Not anymore. Don’t you just love big ‘ole trees with  branches laden with the heavy stuff?

Winston loves snow. And so do we. Hope you’re all well.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Throw Back Thursday

  1. LB Johnson says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    We only got two inches this week. Not enough to roll around in for more than a day.

    Abby Lab

  2. noofmitchell says:
    December 15, 2017 at 6:29 am

    We just got hit with a big snowstorm on Wednesday cancelling school for the third day. Of course, Bailey loves the “extra” snow even if we don’t. Wish that we could send some of it to you as a seasonal treat.

  3. Kismet says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Throw back Thursday? I’m not throwing Stuart back.

  4. corkscot says:
    December 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    No snow here and we like it that way.

