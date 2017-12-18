18 on 18 = 3

Three months ago today, we found our little rascal Winston. We scooped him up and threw a precious black brindle ball of chaos into our lives.
The next week, he weighed 12.8 pounds.
Yesterday he weighed in at 18 pounds.
No snow yesterday, but he loved it a week ago!
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
18 lbs is a good weight – that’s what I weigh! Aarroooo – Ozzy
I wonder how big he’ll be?
PS – and eating snow is zero points mommy reminded me
Just like fruit! ZERO POINTS! YaaaaY!
That’s a good weight for a Scottie. I,(Duffy), weight about 22, but I’m 11 1/2, so I’m allowed, yes???
Oh my – just watched the video – Andy and Duffy do that with their heads in the snow also! I wonder if it’s a Acottie thing. Ruby doesn’t do it.
I think there are LOTS of Scottie things that I’ve yet to learn!
Eighteen pounds of sheer delight! That’s about what Finley is. I love the crunchy sound Winston made in the snow and the sight of his snow covered face!
It’s a good thing the snow wasn’t up to his snooter! That’s hard to walk in.
Watch out, Winston. Don’t destroy the dillies.
He’s never seen a dilly! Can you imagine?
Oooooo, snowy snooter rubs! Do some for me, k?
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
Will do for sure!
How fun is that to see Winston enjoying the snow? Thanks for sharing!!!
oh your furst snow! wow! I hope I will see snow this year too…da furst time is da bestest, right? or like dad’s rival rod would say: the first snow is the deepest ;o)
They do love to rub their faces in the snow, if you look back in your Friday Funnies, you will find Piper modeling her snow facial.
aaww how beautiful sweet friend. That just means you have extra places to cuddle and snuggle ❤ XOXO – Bacon