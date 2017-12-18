18 on 18 = 3

Posted on December 18, 2017 by

Three months ago today, we found our little rascal Winston. We scooped him up and threw a precious black brindle ball of chaos into our lives.

The next week, he weighed 12.8 pounds.

Vet

Yesterday he weighed in at 18 pounds.

No snow yesterday, but he loved it a week ago!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
17 Responses to 18 on 18 = 3

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    18 lbs is a good weight – that’s what I weigh! Aarroooo – Ozzy

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    PS – and eating snow is zero points mommy reminded me

    Reply
  3. nordhuesn says:
    December 18, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    That’s a good weight for a Scottie. I,(Duffy), weight about 22, but I’m 11 1/2, so I’m allowed, yes???

    Reply
  4. theguster says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Eighteen pounds of sheer delight! That’s about what Finley is. I love the crunchy sound Winston made in the snow and the sight of his snow covered face!

    Reply
  5. Kismet says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Watch out, Winston. Don’t destroy the dillies.

    Reply
  6. rubytheairedale says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Oooooo, snowy snooter rubs! Do some for me, k?
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply
  7. WestScott says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    How fun is that to see Winston enjoying the snow? Thanks for sharing!!!

    Reply
  8. easyweimaraner says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:50 am

    oh your furst snow! wow! I hope I will see snow this year too…da furst time is da bestest, right? or like dad’s rival rod would say: the first snow is the deepest ;o)

    Reply
  9. starfighter441 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:58 am

    They do love to rub their faces in the snow, if you look back in your Friday Funnies, you will find Piper modeling her snow facial.

    Reply
  10. Piglove says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:41 am

    aaww how beautiful sweet friend. That just means you have extra places to cuddle and snuggle ❤ XOXO – Bacon

    Reply

