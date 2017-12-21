-
Latest Twitter Barks
- Missing Little Man scottiechronicles.com/2017/12/23/mis… https://t.co/oVUEyWDGq6barked 1 hour ago
- Scotties Everywhere scottiechronicles.com/2017/12/21/sco… https://t.co/nriCTkioTybarked 1 day ago
- 18 on 18 = 3 scottiechronicles.com/2017/12/18/18-… https://t.co/pxB6bX5VdDbarked 5 days ago
- Snoozy Saturday scottiechronicles.com/2017/12/16/sno… https://t.co/DRhioEdpkgbarked 6 days ago
- Throw Back Thursday scottiechronicles.com/2017/12/14/thr… https://t.co/imidS9wxzZbarked 1 week ago
Blogroll
- Cowspotdog
- Downunder Daisy
- Edgar
- Home Again pet recovery information
- Jacques and Pippen
- Julep and Derby, the Westies
- Kismet, Kaci and Kali
- Mayzie
- Mitch and Molly
- Modern Scottie Dog
- My Dog Is Cool
- Oreo's Cookie Jar
- Ranger
- Rottrover
- Sparhawk Scotties
- Sweet William The Scot
- The Rocky Creek Scotties
- The Roving Van Gelders
- The White Dog Blog
- The Wild Westie
- Wallace and Samuel
Digging for something?
Topics Barked Most About
- animals
- art
- Beach Blanket Bingo
- canine cancer
- Christmas
- death
- dog art
- dog behavior
- dog blogs
- dog diets
- dog gifts
- dog grooming
- dog health
- dog photography
- dog photos
- dog pictures
- dog rescue
- dogs
- dogs with blogs
- dog toys
- dog training
- food
- Foto Fun
- Friday's Foto Fun
- friendship
- funny dog photos
- funny dog pictures
- gardening
- gifts for dog lovers
- greeting cards
- grief
- halloween
- hemangiosarcoma
- holidays
- humor
- life
- love
- mourning
- mourning the loss of a pet
- movies
- pets
- photography
- photos
- photos of dogs
- postaday
- puppies
- Scottie art
- Scottie Chronicles
- Scottie dogs
- Scottie ears
- Scottie photos
- Scottie pictures
- Scottie puppies
- Scottie puppy pictures
- Scotties
- Scottish Terrier
- Scottish Terrier Month
- Scottish Terriers
- snow
- Stuart
- Stuart the Scottie
- Stuart the Scottish Terrier
- Terriers
- Thanksgiving
- The Scottie Chronicles
- Thundershirt
- travel
- traveling with a dog
- traveling with dogs
- watercolor
- watercolor art
- watercolors
- Watercolor Wednesday
- weather
- writing
Dig Around in Past Posts
Join the Conversation
rjkeyedup on Missing Little Man Rowena on Scotties Everywhere Edgar on Scotties Everywhere Piglove on Scotties Everywhere WestScott on Scotties Everywhere LB Johnson on Scotties Everywhere Kismet on Scotties Everywhere Sue Ellen on Scotties Everywhere varaderocan on Scotties Everywhere theguster on Scotties Everywhere
Meet a Few Friends
Follow The Scottie Chronicles on TwitterMy Tweets
I never saw a chocolate Scottie before! I just found Walker’s shortbread Scotties in chocolate and they were delicious. All that chocolate is just scrumptious looking!
Because Scotties are the best dogs! 🙂
Scotty dog…the iconic Christmas dog !!! Isn’t that great ♥
Somebody has to protect us from squirrels.
Yay! Mom has an empty tin from her favorite shortbread place that has Scotties on it. She uses it to store envelopes with friend’s addresses she wants to keep, stamps, and maybe the last errant cookie she doesn’t want Dad to see.
Abby Lab
The problem with any edible Scottie is that I don’t want to bite into it and ruin it. Plus it’s hard to decide what end I want to bite off first. It just feels so wrong! I have a very nice Scottie candle. The wick is in the Scottie’s back. I can’t bring myself to light this candle and have a hole burned in the Scottie’s back!
That is so adorable!! Happy Scotties! XOXO – Bacon
that chocolate looks divine! Don’t you go sneaking any though, Winston…no chocolate for doggies!
Edgar and his mum
Too cute!!! I am going to hunt down some Scottish terrier candy molds right now.