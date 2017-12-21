Scotties Everywhere

Posted on December 21, 2017 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
9 Responses to Scotties Everywhere

  1. theguster says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    I never saw a chocolate Scottie before! I just found Walker’s shortbread Scotties in chocolate and they were delicious. All that chocolate is just scrumptious looking!

  2. varaderocan says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Because Scotties are the best dogs! 🙂

  3. Sue Ellen says:
    December 21, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Scotty dog…the iconic Christmas dog !!! Isn’t that great ♥

  4. Kismet says:
    December 21, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Somebody has to protect us from squirrels.

  5. LB Johnson says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Yay! Mom has an empty tin from her favorite shortbread place that has Scotties on it. She uses it to store envelopes with friend’s addresses she wants to keep, stamps, and maybe the last errant cookie she doesn’t want Dad to see.

    Abby Lab

  6. WestScott says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    The problem with any edible Scottie is that I don’t want to bite into it and ruin it. Plus it’s hard to decide what end I want to bite off first. It just feels so wrong! I have a very nice Scottie candle. The wick is in the Scottie’s back. I can’t bring myself to light this candle and have a hole burned in the Scottie’s back!

  7. Piglove says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:07 am

    That is so adorable!! Happy Scotties! XOXO – Bacon

  8. Edgar says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    that chocolate looks divine! Don’t you go sneaking any though, Winston…no chocolate for doggies!

    Edgar and his mum

  9. Rowena says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Too cute!!! I am going to hunt down some Scottish terrier candy molds right now.

