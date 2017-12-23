Missing Little Man

Posted on December 23, 2017 by

Only a few days into our Howliday trip and little man is making himself known. Thank dawgness. We’re becoming a family. No matter where we are.

We miss him. But I’m guessing he’s not missing us!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Missing Little Man

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    December 23, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    OMG how amazing!!! So is Winston with Sherlock??
    Merry Merry to you. Aarrooooo…

    Reply
  2. nordhuesn says:
    December 23, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Merry Christmas and AROOOO to all!

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    December 23, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Families are always enhanced by having a Scottie, or two, or three…
    Merry First Christmas to Winston and to his peeps!

    Reply
  4. Kismet says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Oh goody. Where in the World Saturday is back. I’m guessing Long Beach, Kowlifurnya.

    Reply
  5. Banks, Sherlock and WINSTON! says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    ArrrooooOOO from the gang! Happy, Happy, Howlidays.
    Of course, Winston misses you. We all do!
    Mr. Winston and gang!

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Oh, I bet he is missing his peeps. Playing with friends is fun, but nothing like mom n dad cuddles.
    Bonnie the wee Scottie

    Reply
  7. starfighter441 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Paris? Merry Christmas to you and of course young Winston.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s