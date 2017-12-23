Missing Little Man

Only a few days into our Howliday trip and little man is making himself known. Thank dawgness. We’re becoming a family. No matter where we are.
We miss him. But I’m guessing he’s not missing us!
OMG how amazing!!! So is Winston with Sherlock??
Merry Merry to you. Aarrooooo…
Merry Christmas and AROOOO to all!
Families are always enhanced by having a Scottie, or two, or three…
Merry First Christmas to Winston and to his peeps!
Oh goody. Where in the World Saturday is back. I’m guessing Long Beach, Kowlifurnya.
ArrrooooOOO from the gang! Happy, Happy, Howlidays.
Of course, Winston misses you. We all do!
Mr. Winston and gang!
Oh, I bet he is missing his peeps. Playing with friends is fun, but nothing like mom n dad cuddles.
Bonnie the wee Scottie
Paris? Merry Christmas to you and of course young Winston.