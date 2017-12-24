Happy Howlidays!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
5 Responses to Happy Howlidays!

  1. WestScott says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Happy Howlidays to you too!!! I’ll bet Winston is going to be spoiled on his first Christmas! 🎄🐾🎄🐾🎄🐾🎄🐾🎄

  2. Kismet says:
    December 24, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    If it’s Christmas, dillie time can’t be far away.

  3. easyweimaraner says:
    December 25, 2017 at 2:09 am

    a merry furst christmouse to youuu arooo!

  5. varaderocan says:
    December 25, 2017 at 7:41 am

    What beautiful artwork! Molly woke us at 5:00 a.m. and ran straight to the tree to grab her stocking – and this is only her second Christmas. 🙂 Merry Christmas and Happy Howlidays to you and yours from your neighbors to the north. And Santa brought us a fresh blanket of snow for a precocious Scottie and her German Shepherd older brother to share.

