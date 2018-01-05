A Birthday Wish for Winston

Happy 8-month birthday little Winston. Your Dad Peep and I just have to keep reminding ourselves that you’re still a baby boy, even though you behave manly in so many ways.

Our birthday wish for you, dearest one, is that you’re happy. And we’re not quite sure you’re happy being with us.

A bond is slow to form, if it’s forming at all.

We can only hope and pray that one day, something will click and the three of us will be held together like glue.

One thing’s for sure, we’re home for good. No more traveling. Maybe that’s confusing you? That we’re your peeps? And that this home is yours? Or maybe not. I wish we could have a conversation.

One day, maybe you’ll like to sleep in the big bed with us. But for now, you don’t. Maybe you’ll like to curl up next to me on the sofa before bedtime. But for now, you don’t. Maybe you’ll grow to like walkies with us?

We love you. And will always be here for you.

We wish you joy in your life as you grow into a proud Scot.