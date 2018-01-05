A Birthday Wish for Winston

Happy 8-month birthday little Winston. Your Dad Peep and I just have to keep reminding ourselves that you’re still a baby boy, even though you behave manly in so many ways.
Our birthday wish for you, dearest one, is that you’re happy. And we’re not quite sure you’re happy being with us.
A bond is slow to form, if it’s forming at all.
We can only hope and pray that one day, something will click and the three of us will be held together like glue.
One thing’s for sure, we’re home for good. No more traveling. Maybe that’s confusing you? That we’re your peeps? And that this home is yours? Or maybe not. I wish we could have a conversation.
One day, maybe you’ll like to sleep in the big bed with us. But for now, you don’t. Maybe you’ll like to curl up next to me on the sofa before bedtime. But for now, you don’t. Maybe you’ll grow to like walkies with us?
We love you. And will always be here for you.
We wish you joy in your life as you grow into a proud Scot.
Oh that Scottie aloofness……..frustrating isn’t it? Duffy was that way for a long time. Now he follows me everywhere and is my sous chef in the kitchen! W will come around, just you wait. Could be his mind is there but he just doesn’t know how to express it.
It will happen. It was taken most of a year, but now Fiona, who was two when I adopted her, has decided everything is OK and she’s down wit it. All the best in 2018 !
There are times I want to snuggle our 13 yr old Lucy. She is not a ‘cuddle scott’. She is the one that is always happy to be at my side and enjoys a head rub when I lean down to her. She observes everything and often just lays and looks at me with those beautiful (now hazy) eyes. A kiss from her is rarely given, but so special when it is. Our Mac is the lover boy. All our furry kids are different and yet so lovable. Winston is his own little fellow, and I know he adores you two as parents.
I bet it’ll happen.
I agree with the others here – I got Molly in October 2016 after losing my precious Maile (also a brindle Scottie) in July of that year to Lyme Disease. Maile was almost 9 years old and the most cuddly, affectionate dog I have ever had the privilege to call my own. Molly was quite different … she was aloof and distant. She did not seem to care if I was in the room or not – her preference was definitely for her big brother (106 pound German Shepherd). Molly turned a year last July and at some point between then and now – she has grown to love me … I mean REALLY LOVE ME. I can finally feel it. I have talked to other Scottie owners and they all assure me that is quite common – that it takes them a while to warm up to you but when they do, they really do. I pray that is the experience you will have with your precious Winston. He is young still and just finding his place in the family dynamic. Molly still has her moments when she just prefers her independence … and I am learning to be okay with that. 🙂
Thank you all for these wonderfully insightful comments. We’re feeling a bit better already. I’ve said this a million times, but you guys are a true “village” and that’s what it takes for me to navigate sometimes. We’re so grateful for your kindness.
The Peepstress and Dad Peep
I’ve owned 12 Scotties and all of them gad different personalities. Having a Scottie requires a great deal of patience. He is only 8 months old. Give it time.
I think much of this is due to Winston still being a puppy who is trying to navigate his new life, new home and new peeps. As he matures and his confidence in himself and his surroundings increases I am sure you’ll see a difference. Maybe Stuart’s puppyhood wasn’t anything like this, or maybe it was so long ago your memory of it is different, but every puppy, no matter the breed, is different. Slowly but surely all of this will ‘come together’ for you three – just give it more time, the reward will be wonderful.
We got Kali (Scottie mix) when Kyla (purebred rescue) was still alive. Kyla trained Kali. I think that part of the problem is that you leave and don’t take Winston. He doesn’t feel “at home” because you’re not there and he’s unsure about your return The female peep was ready to take the Kali Monster back for the first month. Now, you couldn’t even suggest it without getting a dirty look and you’d have to fight her. Give it time, but make it time with you.
We had a cuddley and a standoff at the same time. What really helped was getting down on the floor and playing with them. Throwing a toy back and forth, playing tug and a little ruff n tumble. Since his sense of pack has been interrupted, take him everywhere you go in the car for a month. Go to Home Depot or lowes and ride him around in the shopping cart, or the big box pet stores. Take a nap on the floor together. Packs go everywhere together. It’s not natural for part of the pack to go away and leave a pack member behind. Hand feed him for a while if you can. Let him know that all good things come from you. Hang in there. I finally got Miss Bonnie to sit on the sofa with me, at the other end, but we’re good with it. It took lots of treats.
Happy 8th month birthday Winston!!! Of course he LOVES being with you – he just hasn’t figured out how to show it, especially since he’s still experiencing so many new things in life. We have had 7 dogs, each with unique, wonderful personalities and their own ways to show love and affection – some way more cuddly and affectionate, and some who would only take so much cuddling. Some dogs are more interested in being with people, and others more interested in their surroundings. You are giving Winston a wonderful life, and shouldn’t doubt whether or not he loves you – he’s just a bit guarded about how he shows it!
OK Peeptress – great words of wisdom from our blog village… remember, Winston is only 8 months old…Ozzy at that age would get distracted by a bird in a tree when we went out, and had no idea he was supposed to listen to mommy LOL …. patience is a virtue in all this – just wait and see how he will show his love and affection for you two – and how could he not? Scotties are smart and loyal and loving when they are ready and when they are, watch out! Kisses from firgid, snowy Long Island. AArrroooooo!!!