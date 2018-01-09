Off to a good start. Hopefully.

I just left the following comment on the post about Winston’s 8th Month Birthday. And it occurred to me, after reading the many insights left by commenters, that all of you might like to see it. It’s been altered only slightly.
Your wisdom is immense. I didn’t feel quite right about traveling twice for longer than a weekend when little man came into our lives back in September. But, what’s done is done and we’re a pack now. One thing’s for sure, when we traveled, he was safe and loved. We even had a choice about where he could stay while we were gone! We’re very lucky in that regard. And very, very appreciative of his caregivers led by Sherlock himself.
We’ve been together with no interruption for just over a week now since the howlidays and that tail of his goes nuts when we come back into the house from being gone for an hour or so. That’s a good sign!
We’re back to going to the Farmers’ Market every Saturday and have scheduled a class for the three of us beginning next month.
Winston is one smart cookie. And stubborn. As. A. Mule. (But what Scottie isn’t?) That’s one of the many traits I love about them.
Thanks friends and furiends, for your continued guidance down this road of ours….ArrOOOO!
I have a good feeling about 2018. And you’re all a part of that prognostication. (Doesn’t THAT sound like a word Stuart would use? Winston is soon to develop his own way with words. So stay tuned.)
Yes, off to a GREAT start! We all knew you were reading his signals wrong 😃.
You all are going to have a move excellent year.
Winston is such a beautiful young fellow . 2018 ‘WILL BE’ full of wonderful experiences with Winston. ♥
Winston, here is a quote from someone famous who has the same name as you! I just know you would agree with him on this!
“My tastes are simple: I am easily satisfied with the best.” Winston Churchill
Your peeps have opened their hearts and home to you, and as you all find your way around
and settle in just know the best is yet to come.
Kali earned her nickname “Kali monster” in the first month. Now she’s wonderful.
Kali was never a “monster” just a wild child that Kyla and I soon took care of. She is the sweetest and very cuddly member of our home now. Just takes time. Unfortunately Winston has no one to teach him. Everything will come together in a little while. We will await new reports…… Kaci
I felt the same about 2018… let’s hope that we are right ;O)))
Happy New Year
And yes, all the very best wishes for 2018
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
Winston is adorable…….I think he’s still in the “training my humans” stage……some humans just take longer to mold than others! I’m still working on mine – I think Angel Sammy spoiled them too much. Anyway, I’m looking forward to “Winston’s Words of Wisdom” soon…..GO WINSTON GO!
Love, Teddy
I think 2018 will be an awesome year for Winston and all of us sweet friends!! ❤ XOXO – Bacon
I need some advise from other Scottie owners.
I foster for a Scottie rescue. I got a very young one over the holidays, just a puppy actually and he was a treasure. The funniest, most entertaining and loving foster I have had so far. Fit in like he had always lived here. At his Meet and Greet with his prospective forever Peep, he refused to bond with their other Scottie and constantly tried to escape. They decided against taking him, which broke my heart.
Did I do something wrong? What might I need to address so that my fosters are more relaxed about going home with a new owner? I know he loves other dogs. I have 2 Scottie rescues of my own and he had no trouble jumping right in the melee with them? Any ideas?
I don’t think it was you! As we’re learning here at our house, dogs, like people, are individuals. With different personalities. Different likes and dislikes. Those two just didn’t like each other. Am I right? You had nothing to do with that. I’ll be interested in other insights. Hang in there. And bless you for fostering.
Happy to hear you are feeling better about everything, Nan. Edgar is very independent and aloof still at his 10 and 1/2 years. And I don’t think Winston’s aloofness has anything to do with your travel – I took Edgar literally everywhere with me for his first few years and it did not make him any more snuggly. He is incredibly devoted to me, he just shows it in funny ways 😉 never fear – Winston will come aroond!
Edgar and his mum