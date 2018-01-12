I’ll get right to it….Winston made me the happiest person in the world. Last night AND this morning.
You might recall that the three of us are slow to bond. But only a week from his 8-Month Birthday – only half of his little life has been spent with us – he seems to be turning a corner.
Well, maybe we’re all turning a corner.
First things first, he’s the most peculiar (in a GOOD way!) little friend I’ve ever known. Sometimes his behavior is odd, but always it’s endearing.
He’s not particularly interested in walkies, unless it’s snowing. He’s not particularly attached to us, until his true feelings betray his aloofness.
Weeks ago, he stopped sleeping in his crate in the bedroom. So, he skips off downstairs to sleep in the kitchen. ??? Really? A puppy leaving his peeps?
But, last night, WAIT FOR IT……he and I were playing under the big bed (it’s a tall four-poster). What a cool place for a pooch! All covered and protected by a dust ruffle. Places to look out and sneak a gnaw at his Dad Peep’s feet as he walks by. (Tee Hee!)
My brain cells kicked in and I pulled a soft blanket out of the hall closet and laid it out for him under the big bed. In his hideout of a den.
What did I find this morning? A snoozing Scottie. In our bedroom. On the floor. Next to the bed. I could have cried. But wait….there’s more.
After an appointment before work I came home to change into business clothes. He couldn’t have been more pleased to see me come through the front door. THEN, as if that weren’t enough to celebrate, HE FOLLOWED ME UPSTAIRS.
It’s a Fabulous Friday indeed!
“I don’t know what all this fuss is about. Angel Stuart told me humans do some crazy things, but these people are nuts. Even so, I’m glad I got a nesting place under the bed. It only took four months. Sigh.” – Winston
Don’t you just love it when they mess with your mind? All kidding aside, wonderful news! You know he had to be taught to play since there are no other 4 footed creatures around. He had to figure out what these 2 tall, anxious bipeds were all about. Angel Stu to the rescue!
Helloooo! Winston did have lots of playmates including littermates and aunts and uncles and mom. (Stuart had to be taught to play. Isn’t that horrible!) I think Winston is just messin’ with us. You’re right!
Oh Winston, how wonderful…. see Peeptress?? Knew in time things would turn around. BTW – Ozzy still sleeps wherever he wants – sometimes on the loveseat, sometimes on the top of the couch looking out the window [yes, even at night] sometimes in the dogbed in the library across from our bedroom, and lots of times, snuggled up to me on the bed – but only when he wants to! LOL They are so funny, and so full of personality!!! Callie most often sleeps in her crate [we always leave the door of it open] – in fact when she comes in from the last walk for the night, she runs into her crate, nests her blankie, and is a happy camper. Sometimes Ozzy gets in her crate first, so she walks down the hall and to the bedroom, waiting for me to pick her up and put her on the bed … she won’t cuddle, but makes herself comfy next to Dad’s pillow [he is up later, working on the computer]
When she hears Ozzy stirring and changing places to sleep, she jumps off the bed and runs back to her crate. We laugh a lot all night long.
Aarrooo to one and all! Mommy
That is great news! Our boy used to sleep under our bed too, now he sleeps with us. Small steps.
that is so great to read… it’s amazing what sunrays they can be… even the dark sorrow clouds disappear although we once thought it will never happen… puppies are a miracle aren’t they?
This is such great news! I am smiling from ear-to-ear as I am sure everyone did who read this!
Not only is Stuart smiling down on all this joy, he’s giving a little wink and nod to let you know he’s
still snoopervising what is goes on!
That’s great. I don’t know what it is about these Scotty boys but they all seem to like to have a man cave. Ripken had two of them one under the porch sofa and one under his mama’s four-poster bed with the dust ruffle. The bed was his go-to place during thunderstorms. And Rufus likes to hang out when he’s not in my lap under the little tent that’s made when I have my feet up in my lounge chair and the blanket comes over the edge to the ground. I guess that’s part of where the terrier comes from going to ground!
Just like Kali did, Winston figured out that he wouldn’t be knocked around from place to place any more and this is it!
“Everything in its’ own time” I think is super true especially with our pets. We can’t make things happen but they will in their own time and when they do – it’s MAGIC!!! We’ve had Teddy almost a year and are still hoping he will sleep with us……but we’re encouraging him and know that if it’s meant to be – it will be. YAY FOR WINSTON!!! (and you!)
Hugs, Pam
We have had our Scottie for 8 1/2 years and have always wanted/encouraged him to sleep on the bed with us, which is how it’s been with all our fur kids. After getting him used to getting up on the bed (using the custom-built stairs), he would always leave after a little while and go into his crate that’s in the bedroom. Then he started spending more time on the bed, but at some point during the night he’d go back into his crate. Then he started spending the full night on the bed, but always remained at the foot of the bed. Just within the past couple of months he’s started to get comfortable coming up closer to our pillows and settling down. We are so thrilled with this breakthrough after all these years! However, he doesn’t stay up by the pillows for very long before he moves himself to the foot of the bed for the rest of the night. We’re so happy with the progress after all these years, but it remains to be seen if he’ll ever spend the whole night (or majority of the night) up closer to us.
Scotties arr always full of surprises. Sid rotates from the bed to the cedar hope chest to the crates that are in the bedroom. Shelby sleeps in the bed. She is usually snuggled up against me . Sophie is in as crate in the family room. She has never put up a fuss, but I can hear her digging in the crate every night. I don’t think it would be restful with her in the room.