I’ll get right to it….Winston made me the happiest person in the world. Last night AND this morning.

You might recall that the three of us are slow to bond. But only a week from his 8-Month Birthday – only half of his little life has been spent with us – he seems to be turning a corner.

Well, maybe we’re all turning a corner.

First things first, he’s the most peculiar (in a GOOD way!) little friend I’ve ever known. Sometimes his behavior is odd, but always it’s endearing.

He’s not particularly interested in walkies, unless it’s snowing. He’s not particularly attached to us, until his true feelings betray his aloofness.

Weeks ago, he stopped sleeping in his crate in the bedroom. So, he skips off downstairs to sleep in the kitchen. ??? Really? A puppy leaving his peeps?

But, last night, WAIT FOR IT……he and I were playing under the big bed (it’s a tall four-poster). What a cool place for a pooch! All covered and protected by a dust ruffle. Places to look out and sneak a gnaw at his Dad Peep’s feet as he walks by. (Tee Hee!)

My brain cells kicked in and I pulled a soft blanket out of the hall closet and laid it out for him under the big bed. In his hideout of a den.

What did I find this morning? A snoozing Scottie. In our bedroom. On the floor. Next to the bed. I could have cried. But wait….there’s more.

After an appointment before work I came home to change into business clothes. He couldn’t have been more pleased to see me come through the front door. THEN, as if that weren’t enough to celebrate, HE FOLLOWED ME UPSTAIRS.

It’s a Fabulous Friday indeed!

“I don’t know what all this fuss is about. Angel Stuart told me humans do some crazy things, but these people are nuts. Even so, I’m glad I got a nesting place under the bed. It only took four months. Sigh.” – Winston