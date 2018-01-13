Stubborn Saturday

January 13, 2018

Don’t you just love Scottie personalities?

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
12 Responses to Stubborn Saturday

  1. Rufusmom says:
    January 13, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Okay he followed your command once to come on. You really didn’t think he’d do it twice did you? Heck you might expect him to do it all the time then 🙂

  2. Gail and Kipper says:
    January 13, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Loved it! Typical Scottie personality! The run up to you and stop short gambit. Winston is quite a handsome Scottie and a smart one.

  3. Skyler Braveheart says:
    January 13, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    That is so funny! Love the white on his tail. Impressed that he sat quietly and stayed seated…looking forward to reading about school…

  5. theguster says:
    January 13, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    That looks so familiar! At almost 9 months, Finley can be stubborn any day of the week ending in Y and usually is! Isn’t it amazing how they seem to do what they want to do on their terms! LOL!

  6. Kismet says:
    January 13, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Sit down strike!

  7. starfighter441 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    He’s a Scottie alright.

  8. Sue Ellen says:
    January 13, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Oh my gosh… Winston, thank you for the Saturday chuckle. ♥

  9. Princess Leah says:
    January 14, 2018 at 3:36 am

    Hehe Winston, you’ve nearly got the training done, now if there was a TREAT involved there would be no trouble right?
    Loves and licky kisses
    Princess Leah xxx

  10. onespoiledcat says:
    January 14, 2018 at 5:55 am

    I think Teddy has some Scottie in him…….hee hee……..He can be amazingly stubborn sometimes!

    Hugs, Pam

  11. rjkeyedup says:
    January 14, 2018 at 7:51 am

    so after school starts he will have several more commands to show you how stubborn he can be!
    Love the white in his tail – a sign that he was sent by Stuart… AArrooooooo!

  12. Pam says:
    January 14, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    He was doing good until he ran into the bush. Might time to trim the bush?
    Bonnie

