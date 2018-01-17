Winston Watercolor Wednesday

Posted on January 17, 2018 by

Love me some Winston. Don’t you?

Head Rest WCW 1

Hope you enjoy!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
14 Responses to Winston Watercolor Wednesday

  2. Princess Leah says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:15 am

    He is a handsome fella
    Loves and licky kisses
    Princess Leah xxx

  3. theguster says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Sweet dreams, Winston.

  4. rjkeyedup says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:55 am

    the start of a new art career little Winston. Aarroooooo!

  5. Sue Ellen says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    wonderful ♥ ♪ArOoO♪ KISSES on his sweet face~~~~~~~~

  6. Kismet says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    He’s a Kismet-blue brindle.

  7. nordhuesn says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Snoozy snooze.

  8. LB Johnson says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Beautiful. You are SO creative!

    Abbyy Lab

  9. Piglove says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Do beautiful!! XOXO – Bacon

