Winston Watercolor Wednesday

Love me some Winston. Don’t you?
Hope you enjoy!
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Cutie
Thank you! He is. And so are YOU TWO TOO!
He is a handsome fella
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
BACK A’CHA!
Sweet dreams, Winston.
A sleepy boy….
the start of a new art career little Winston. Aarroooooo!
You’re right!
wonderful ♥ ♪ArOoO♪ KISSES on his sweet face~~~~~~~~
Thank you!
He’s a Kismet-blue brindle.
Snoozy snooze.
Beautiful. You are SO creative!
Abbyy Lab
Do beautiful!! XOXO – Bacon