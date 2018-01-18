Twinkle Toes

There’s always evidence after a crime.

Yes. That’s blood on my sweatshirt. Poor Winston.

For me, black hair, black skin, and black nails do not add up to a happy ending. Especially when toenail clippers are involved. But I did it anyway.

Never again.

He’s fine, but last night looked like a crime scene. On top of the quick I cut by mistake, we discovered that the nail had mysteriously split some time ago.

Poor Winston.

And he’d been licking it for a while. But Scotties lick, so I thought nothing of it.

Bad Peepstress. Even though he romped in the snow this morning, I didn’t get a kiss goodbye before work.

Sad.