Twinkle Toes

There’s always evidence after a crime.
Yes. That’s blood on my sweatshirt. Poor Winston.
For me, black hair, black skin, and black nails do not add up to a happy ending. Especially when toenail clippers are involved. But I did it anyway.
Never again.
He’s fine, but last night looked like a crime scene. On top of the quick I cut by mistake, we discovered that the nail had mysteriously split some time ago.
Poor Winston.
And he’d been licking it for a while. But Scotties lick, so I thought nothing of it.
Bad Peepstress. Even though he romped in the snow this morning, I didn’t get a kiss goodbye before work.
Sad.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles
. Bookmark the permalink
.
Believe me – we have lived through toenails!! He will kiss you goodbye tomorrow – (just don’t show him those ‘dreaded clippers’ — go to PJ Petts or someone local – they will do it right and no ‘blood’ on the scene!! Black toenails are the worst!! Humphrey..
Oh I think by the time you get home he will be ready for a kiss-fest! He will have forgotten and forgiven!
Hugs, Teddy
Poor Peeptress going thru such trauma! That’s why mommy takes me to the groomers to get my nails clipped. And Winston, I know about split nails….Ouch! I ran too quickly off the side stoop in November and broke the nail off, really deep! Mommy took a photo of the blood splatter on the cement, which was creatively distributed by the wind! I tried to lick it to get it to stop bleeding, but not good. Had to go to the Dogtor, good ole Dr.Z, who told Mommy he never saw so much bleeding from a badly broken nail before – great! Bandages on, bandages off a few days later – which was not fun… and I hit it on a tree trunk a few days later and screamed! All better now, and they said it will grow back. Aarroooooo! Ozzy
Scotties are known for their attitude!