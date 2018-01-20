Saturday Snooze

Posted on January 20, 2018 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Saturday Snooze

  1. WestScott says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Precious, and picking a spot in the sun, of course! Wonder if he’ll pick a spot in the sun when it’s warm out. Mine do, and it always baffles me as they lay there panting away (so I move them).

    I say he surely looks totally settled in “his” home!

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Yup, you can’t beat the feel of the cool slate on his belly and the warm sun on his body while he drifts off for a Saturday snooze.

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Amazing how they find the sun, whether inside or out to ZZZZZZ away the day!

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    January 20, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    This is what they mean by a dog’s life…..and what a great way to live!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s