-
Latest Twitter Barks
- Saturday Snooze scottiechronicles.com/2018/01/20/sat… https://t.co/ToTOkLJ3oSbarked 8 hours ago
- Twinkle Toes scottiechronicles.com/2018/01/18/twi… https://t.co/ejy98pFodJbarked 2 days ago
- Winston Watercolor Wednesday scottiechronicles.com/2018/01/17/win… https://t.co/f6kNEzn9Mgbarked 3 days ago
- Snoozy Shopping scottiechronicles.com/2018/01/15/sno… https://t.co/n3WJG5Pz6ibarked 5 days ago
- Silent Sunday scottiechronicles.com/2018/01/14/sil… https://t.co/lvTghtbD7Bbarked 6 days ago
Blogroll
- Cowspotdog
- Downunder Daisy
- Edgar
- Home Again pet recovery information
- Jacques and Pippen
- Julep and Derby, the Westies
- Kismet, Kaci and Kali
- Mayzie
- Mitch and Molly
- Modern Scottie Dog
- My Dog Is Cool
- Oreo's Cookie Jar
- Ranger
- Rottrover
- Sparhawk Scotties
- Sweet William The Scot
- The Rocky Creek Scotties
- The Roving Van Gelders
- The White Dog Blog
- The Wild Westie
- Wallace and Samuel
Digging for something?
Topics Barked Most About
- animals
- art
- Beach Blanket Bingo
- canine cancer
- Christmas
- death
- dog art
- dog behavior
- dog blogs
- dog diets
- dog gifts
- dog grooming
- dog health
- dog photography
- dog photos
- dog pictures
- dog rescue
- dogs
- dogs with blogs
- dog toys
- dog training
- food
- Foto Fun
- Friday's Foto Fun
- friendship
- funny dog photos
- funny dog pictures
- gardening
- gifts for dog lovers
- greeting cards
- grief
- halloween
- hemangiosarcoma
- holidays
- humor
- life
- love
- mourning
- mourning the loss of a pet
- movies
- pets
- photography
- photos
- photos of dogs
- postaday
- puppies
- Scottie art
- Scottie Chronicles
- Scottie dogs
- Scottie ears
- Scottie photos
- Scottie pictures
- Scottie puppies
- Scottie puppy pictures
- Scotties
- Scottish Terrier
- Scottish Terrier Month
- Scottish Terriers
- snow
- Stuart
- Stuart the Scottie
- Stuart the Scottish Terrier
- Terriers
- Thanksgiving
- The Scottie Chronicles
- Thundershirt
- travel
- traveling with a dog
- traveling with dogs
- watercolor
- watercolor art
- watercolors
- Watercolor Wednesday
- weather
- writing
Dig Around in Past Posts
Join the Conversation
nordhuesn on Saturday Snooze rjkeyedup on Saturday Snooze theguster on Saturday Snooze WestScott on Saturday Snooze Rufusmom on Twinkle Toes Donna on Twinkle Toes Piglove on Twinkle Toes Pam on Twinkle Toes easyweimaraner on Twinkle Toes WestScott on Twinkle Toes
Meet a Few Friends
Follow The Scottie Chronicles on TwitterMy Tweets
Precious, and picking a spot in the sun, of course! Wonder if he’ll pick a spot in the sun when it’s warm out. Mine do, and it always baffles me as they lay there panting away (so I move them).
I say he surely looks totally settled in “his” home!
Yup, you can’t beat the feel of the cool slate on his belly and the warm sun on his body while he drifts off for a Saturday snooze.
Amazing how they find the sun, whether inside or out to ZZZZZZ away the day!
This is what they mean by a dog’s life…..and what a great way to live!