WOW Wednesday

Posted on January 24, 2018 by

Two Scotties at our house. WOW! Welcome Sherlock!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to WOW Wednesday

  1. WestScott says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    WOW – how lucky are you to be surrounded by all that Scottie goodness???!!!

    Reply
  2. Daisy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Scottie’s are the cutest dogs ever! I bet they are having the time of their life!
    oxox
    Daisy

    Reply
  3. nordhuesn says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    What a hoot! Have a grand time. Aroooo!!

    Reply
  4. LB Johnson says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    It’s Handsome Scottie overload!

    Reply
  5. Kismet says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    It’s the pink tongue brigade.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s