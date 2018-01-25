These two are wiped out.
These two are wiped out.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Like bookends. That is too fun! I know when we dog sit my brothers Lab, Ruby sleeps for a week after Marlee goes home.
two scotties – fun to watch them play, eat, walk, and yes snooze from exhaustion!
AArroooooo! Ozzy & Callie’s Mom
Aww so I trimmed our Buddy’s coat it was getting a little out of control. How do we post our pics? Don’t see an option to share…
How precious.
Awwwwwww, they’re recharging so they can play some more!
I learned from Kyla that when there are two dogs (hopefully Scotties), that they sleep opposite from each other. Maybe to protect them from anything coming from back or front. Kali and I do this too.
Be still my heart ❤️🐾