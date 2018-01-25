About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!