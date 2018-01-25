ZzzZzzzzz

These two are wiped out.

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
7 Responses to ZzzZzzzzz

  1. nordhuesn says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Like bookends. That is too fun! I know when we dog sit my brothers Lab, Ruby sleeps for a week after Marlee goes home.

  2. rjkeyedup says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    two scotties – fun to watch them play, eat, walk, and yes snooze from exhaustion!
    AArroooooo! Ozzy & Callie’s Mom

  3. expresswindowtinting says:
    January 25, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Aww so I trimmed our Buddy’s coat it was getting a little out of control. How do we post our pics? Don’t see an option to share…

  4. Angus says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    How precious.

  5. WestScott says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Awwwwwww, they’re recharging so they can play some more!

  6. Kaci says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    I learned from Kyla that when there are two dogs (hopefully Scotties), that they sleep opposite from each other. Maybe to protect them from anything coming from back or front. Kali and I do this too.

  7. Sherlock's Peeps says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Be still my heart ❤️🐾

