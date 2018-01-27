Dear Banks

January 27, 2018

Dear Brother Banks,

I hope you’re having a good time at the vacay kennel while our folks are away. I’m over here with Winston.

See:

He leads me around by my beard. He barks at me. Shows his teeth a lot. That kind of stuff.

But that’s OK. The food’s good, the big two-legged ones take me for walks and I play Humpty Dumpty with him. (And I don’t mean falling off a wall if you know what I mean. LOL.)

Well, I guess it’s time for some more fur to fly over here.

See you tomorrow brother.

Here’s my picture just in case you forgot what I looked like.

Later gator.

Sherlock

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to Dear Banks

  1. nordhuesn says:
    January 27, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Can’t get enough of the cuteness!!! Why is brother Banks sequestered in the vacay kennel?

    Reply
  2. Oreo says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    AWW. SO CUTE!!!

    Wags
    Oreo

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    When I saw the title, I thought you were in love with your checking account.

    Reply
  4. theguster says:
    January 27, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Your tolerance is amazing, Sherlock. I guess that’s because you have a brother and you’re used to
    the treatment Winston is giving you! He’s still a pup, and doesn’t mean any harm, but you know that. Do you also know how darn cute you both are?

    Reply
  5. Banks and Sherlock’s Peeps says:
    January 27, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Banks is probably sleeping soundly and enjoying the quiet time, but he will be glad to see us all!

    Reply

