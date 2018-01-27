Dear Banks

Dear Brother Banks,
I hope you’re having a good time at the vacay kennel while our folks are away. I’m over here with Winston.
See:
He leads me around by my beard. He barks at me. Shows his teeth a lot. That kind of stuff.
But that’s OK. The food’s good, the big two-legged ones take me for walks and I play Humpty Dumpty with him. (And I don’t mean falling off a wall if you know what I mean. LOL.)
Well, I guess it’s time for some more fur to fly over here.
See you tomorrow brother.
Here’s my picture just in case you forgot what I looked like.
Later gator.
Sherlock
Can’t get enough of the cuteness!!! Why is brother Banks sequestered in the vacay kennel?
AWW. SO CUTE!!!
Wags
Oreo
When I saw the title, I thought you were in love with your checking account.
Your tolerance is amazing, Sherlock. I guess that’s because you have a brother and you’re used to
the treatment Winston is giving you! He’s still a pup, and doesn’t mean any harm, but you know that. Do you also know how darn cute you both are?
Banks is probably sleeping soundly and enjoying the quiet time, but he will be glad to see us all!
Ya is just too cute!