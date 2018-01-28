Sorry Sherlock

Hey, Buddy,

Thanks for coming to visit me.

Peepstress says I should apologize.

She says lots of things I don’t understand, but here goes:

Sorry I dragged you around by your cheek. And your beard. After you leave later, I’ll go around the house and pick up all the fur so you can put it back where it belongs.

Sorry I grabbed your tail to pull you around, but isn’t that what a tail is for?

Sorry I thought you liked to play bitety face. All the time. ALL the time. Apparently that’s not the case.

Sorry I put my mouth on your dinner in your bowl last night. And thank you for pointing out that I shouldn’t have. Under any circumstances.

Let’s see…what else did I do to you…..I guess that’s about it.

Thanks for letting me sniff your stuff.

Hope you come back real soon. No really, I had a great time! Didn’t you?

Your friend,

Winston