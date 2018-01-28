Sorry Sherlock

Hey, Buddy,

Thanks for coming to visit me.

Peepstress says I should apologize.

She says lots of things I don’t understand, but here goes:

Sorry I dragged you around by your cheek. And your beard. After you leave later, I’ll go around the house and pick up all the fur so you can put it back where it belongs.

Sorry I grabbed your tail to pull you around, but isn’t that what a tail is for?

Sorry I thought you liked to play bitety face. All the time. ALL the time. Apparently that’s not the case.

Sorry I put my mouth on your dinner in your bowl last night. And thank you for pointing out that I shouldn’t have. Under any circumstances.

Let’s see…what else did I do to you…..I guess that’s about it.

Thanks for letting me sniff your stuff.

Hope you come back real soon. No really, I had a great time! Didn’t you?

Your friend,

Winston

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
8 Responses to Sorry Sherlock

  1. Sue Ellen says:
    January 28, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Oh my. We had the same thing with the beard dealie when our ‘baby’ met our grown up scotty girl ! The grown up girl didn’t mind much…she liked the ‘play time’…

  2. Rufusmom says:
    January 28, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    What is it with puppies and beard pulling? Rufus did the same thing to Ripken. Ripken was not amused. However Rufus learn to climb stairs and jump on the sofa by watching the things Ripken did to get away from him. At least he got an education! We’ll see what else Winston learned besides leaving the food bowl alone of course 🙂

  3. WestScott says:
    January 28, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Awwww, sounds like they both had a good time. Well, maybe Winston had a bit better of a time, but I’m sure Sherlock had a good time too. Winston is going to miss Sherlock, and I’m sure Sherlock, after he recuperates from this visit, will look forward to his next visit with Winston. After all, isn’t this what friendship is all about?

  4. theguster says:
    January 28, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Would I be correct in assuming that is Sherlock sitting by the door waiting for his peeps to return?

    I am sure things will be different when they have their next visit. Besides, you can’t blame Winston for pulling on Sherlock’s tail, isn’t that what it’s for?

