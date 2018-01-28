Sorry Sherlock

Hey, Buddy,
Thanks for coming to visit me.
Peepstress says I should apologize.
She says lots of things I don’t understand, but here goes:
Sorry I dragged you around by your cheek. And your beard. After you leave later, I’ll go around the house and pick up all the fur so you can put it back where it belongs.
Sorry I grabbed your tail to pull you around, but isn’t that what a tail is for?
Sorry I thought you liked to play bitety face. All the time. ALL the time. Apparently that’s not the case.
Sorry I put my mouth on your dinner in your bowl last night. And thank you for pointing out that I shouldn’t have. Under any circumstances.
Let’s see…what else did I do to you…..I guess that’s about it.
Thanks for letting me sniff your stuff.
Hope you come back real soon. No really, I had a great time! Didn’t you?
Your friend,
Winston
Oh my. We had the same thing with the beard dealie when our ‘baby’ met our grown up scotty girl ! The grown up girl didn’t mind much…she liked the ‘play time’…
They do enjoy the playtime.
What is it with puppies and beard pulling? Rufus did the same thing to Ripken. Ripken was not amused. However Rufus learn to climb stairs and jump on the sofa by watching the things Ripken did to get away from him. At least he got an education! We’ll see what else Winston learned besides leaving the food bowl alone of course 🙂
I don’t know but it’s a miracle that either of them have a beard left!
Awwww, sounds like they both had a good time. Well, maybe Winston had a bit better of a time, but I’m sure Sherlock had a good time too. Winston is going to miss Sherlock, and I’m sure Sherlock, after he recuperates from this visit, will look forward to his next visit with Winston. After all, isn’t this what friendship is all about?
Yes! We’re so glad they’re pals as youngsters and can grow older together.
Would I be correct in assuming that is Sherlock sitting by the door waiting for his peeps to return?
I am sure things will be different when they have their next visit. Besides, you can’t blame Winston for pulling on Sherlock’s tail, isn’t that what it’s for?
Yes. He’s waiting for his peeps. And taking a snooze at my feet.