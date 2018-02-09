A Prize Student

Winston surprised us at class on Tuesday night. We had no idea what to expect.
He was a perfect angel.
But we’ve got homework to do. Lots of it. And a class on Sunday.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The joys of early education!
Winston surprised us at class on Tuesday night. We had no idea what to expect.
He was a perfect angel.
But we’ve got homework to do. Lots of it. And a class on Sunday.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The joys of early education!
Winston doesn’t look to happy about the homework. He probably enjoyed the other students!!
He certainly stared at them enough! LOL.
Hooray for Winston! We’re clapping our paws and hands over here! Keep up the good work!
I love him to pieces.
Better than I was when I first went – tried to ‘eat’ the Shiztus?? that was in class also. But I came around (he didn’t). Now I am almost perfect! – Humphrey
Tried to eat them? ROFL!!!
His look says “you’ve got to be kidding me!” We are sure he will be the star pupil. Bring an apple for the teacher just in case.
Homework? I’d eat it.
Go Winston!
If Winston was a perfect angel-he needs no further education.
You do realize, of course, that this will be more about teaching you than about teaching him. But Winston is going to do you proud and will graduate with high honors – I can just feel it!