A Prize Student

Posted on February 9, 2018 by

Winston surprised us at class on Tuesday night. We had no idea what to expect.

He was a perfect angel.

But we’ve got homework to do. Lots of it. And a class on Sunday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The joys of early education!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in dogs, dogs with blogs, pets, puppies, Scotties, Scottish Terriers, The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to A Prize Student

  1. Donna says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Winston doesn’t look to happy about the homework. He probably enjoyed the other students!!

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Hooray for Winston! We’re clapping our paws and hands over here! Keep up the good work!

    Reply
  3. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    February 9, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Better than I was when I first went – tried to ‘eat’ the Shiztus?? that was in class also. But I came around (he didn’t). Now I am almost perfect! – Humphrey

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    February 9, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    His look says “you’ve got to be kidding me!” We are sure he will be the star pupil. Bring an apple for the teacher just in case.

    Reply
  5. Kinley Westie says:
    February 9, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Homework? I’d eat it.

    Reply
  7. Kismet says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    If Winston was a perfect angel-he needs no further education.

    Reply
  8. WestScott says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    You do realize, of course, that this will be more about teaching you than about teaching him. But Winston is going to do you proud and will graduate with high honors – I can just feel it!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s