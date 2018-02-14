Cupid Strikes

On this special day, the three of us are reveling in a newly formed bond.
Cupid has spoken. What could be better on a Valentine’s Day anniversary than to be with each other sipping Champagne and eating pate. It’s been years since we’ve traveled with a pup.
It’s been worth the wait.
Ahh love.
Happy Valentine’s Day friends!
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
💘💘💘🥂
Nothing could be better than what you’ve described! May your love continue and its bond grow stronger every day.
It doesn’t get much better than that ❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂
You’re corrupting that puppy. First you name him after a cigarette and then you feed him alcohol.
good one!
🐾❤️😘🐾❤️😍
Hope you three had a great weekend!! He looks really ‘special’ in his red ribbon/coat?? All our best for a great Valentines Day! – Humphrey and Cherry
We are so happy to see you together and enjoying this time. You are indeed blessed.
Abby Lab and her family The Johnsons
nothing is better than to be together… happy valentines day ;O)
YAY!!!! Glad things are turning out well on this Valentine’s Day trip of yours!
Hugs, Teddy
with time all things come together for the good! aarrooo and happy Valentine’s Day to all of you
So beautiful my friend – so beautiful!! ❤ XOXO – Bacon
Happy Anniversary!