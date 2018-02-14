Cupid Strikes

On this special day, the three of us are reveling in a newly formed bond.

Cupid has spoken. What could be better on a Valentine’s Day anniversary than to be with each other sipping Champagne and eating pate. It’s been years since we’ve traveled with a pup.

It’s been worth the wait.

Ahh love.

Happy Valentine’s Day friends!

13 Responses to Cupid Strikes

  1. Nordhuesn says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    💘💘💘🥂

  2. theguster says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Nothing could be better than what you’ve described! May your love continue and its bond grow stronger every day.

  3. WestScott says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    It doesn’t get much better than that ❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂

  4. Kismet says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    You’re corrupting that puppy. First you name him after a cigarette and then you feed him alcohol.

  5. Banks and Sherlock says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    🐾❤️😘🐾❤️😍

  6. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Hope you three had a great weekend!! He looks really ‘special’ in his red ribbon/coat?? All our best for a great Valentines Day! – Humphrey and Cherry

  7. LB Johnson says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    We are so happy to see you together and enjoying this time. You are indeed blessed.

    Abby Lab and her family The Johnsons

  8. easyweimaraner says:
    February 15, 2018 at 3:07 am

    nothing is better than to be together… happy valentines day ;O)

  9. onespoiledcat says:
    February 15, 2018 at 6:18 am

    YAY!!!! Glad things are turning out well on this Valentine’s Day trip of yours!

    Hugs, Teddy

  10. rjkeyedup says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:03 am

    with time all things come together for the good! aarrooo and happy Valentine’s Day to all of you

  11. Piglove says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:18 am

    So beautiful my friend – so beautiful!! ❤ XOXO – Bacon

  12. Edgar says:
    February 15, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Happy Anniversary!

