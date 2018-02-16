Happy Friday

Hello Friends. We had a special time on our first overnight journey. Winston is a joy. Aside from licking the carpet in the hotel room just about all night (why, oh why, do Scotties do that???), he had a good time. He’s turned into quite the walker. He loves the outdoors. Even in the rain and wet.
And if I do say so myself, he cuts quite the handsome figure when posing in his red harness. (Even though some say that harnesses “promote pulling”. Let’s hope Winston doesn’t ever start doing that.)
We’re happy to hear that you all enjoyed the first of many trips you three will take.
Now, Winston fans want to know, did he sleep upstairs with you when he came home?
About the harness. Finley has that some one in black because he pulls something terrible if his leash is attached to his collar. I’ve never heard that they promote pulling, just the opposite. He still tries to pull, but it slows him down considerably.
Wowza! What a handsome friend we have. Can’t wait to play bitey face with you again.
ArooAroooo
Sherlock and Banks
What a handsome dude you’ve become! I have a harness like that one and it’s soooo much more comfortable that a leash on your neck. Peeptress will get the hang of walking you with it soon.
aarrooooooo! Ozzy
I’ve never had a rain loving Scottie. Good for you
Winston is one handsome little man, and how great it is to hear how well your trip with him went. Ours have red “soft” harnesses like Winston’s, too. We’ve been using them for years and will never go back to attaching the leash to their collar. The harness works great, looks good (especially the red on the black!), and is so much more humane!
Kali (Scottie mix) is into licking pillows.
Very handsome I’d say!
Hugs, Teddy
Oh my! You look most HANDSOME Winston! I gots to try the lickin’ the carpet thing…I only seem to lick my butt….
Kisses,
Ruby ♥