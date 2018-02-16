Happy Friday

Hello Friends. We had a special time on our first overnight journey. Winston is a joy. Aside from licking the carpet in the hotel room just about all night (why, oh why, do Scotties do that???), he had a good time. He’s turned into quite the walker. He loves the outdoors. Even in the rain and wet.

And if I do say so myself, he cuts quite the handsome figure when posing in his red harness. (Even though some say that harnesses “promote pulling”. Let’s hope Winston doesn’t ever start doing that.)