Darn That Norwich

And that mixed retriever. And that other dog next to us. The one with the issues.

All three did a perfect “down” in class last night. Time after time.

Winston and I weren’t so lucky.

Winston just didn’t get it. And I can’t say I blame him. Why should he get in a “down” position? It doesn’t make sense. Sitting, we get. Downing, not so much.

Wonder if we’ll graduate?

Don’t worry my little Scottish friend, you’re doing just fine.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
8 Responses to Darn That Norwich

  1. theguster says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Not to worry. All dogs learn at their own pace. Winston will do just fine!

  2. Sharon Nowfel says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    He’s only 3 inches off the ground…how far down does a dog need to go? Keep practicing Winston…you will get.

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    LOL … we still don’t do that dumb command! BTW, Callie finally learned to sit when we come in for a walk and mommy has to take her harness off – and she will be five next Wednesday! But we Scotties are obedient in so many other ways… AARRooooo!!!

  4. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    February 21, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Practice, practice, practice — my Mom thought we weren’t going to make it also- BUT – I can do a great “lay” we had to change our ‘word’) and we are sure Winston & you can do too!! Humphrey

  5. WestScott says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    How about the “look handsome” command? Appears to me he’s got this command down pat, and I’ll also bet he’s at the head of the class with this one!

  6. Kinley Westie says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Listening to commands and being ordered around is not for terrierists.

  7. nordhuesn says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    All we have to say is “Scottitude rules”. Mom had to use the word “rest” for Andy. The down word is a negative one.

