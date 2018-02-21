Darn That Norwich

And that mixed retriever. And that other dog next to us. The one with the issues.

All three did a perfect “down” in class last night. Time after time.

Winston and I weren’t so lucky.

Winston just didn’t get it. And I can’t say I blame him. Why should he get in a “down” position? It doesn’t make sense. Sitting, we get. Downing, not so much.

Wonder if we’ll graduate?

Don’t worry my little Scottish friend, you’re doing just fine.