Silent Sunday

Posted on February 25, 2018 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    February 25, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    I love looking down at your handsome gumdrop nose! Good photo peeptress… Mom

    Reply
  3. Kaci says:
    February 25, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    His is soooooo beautiful. So, can he be my boyfriend. I am VERY cute and loving!!!!!

    Reply
  4. WestScott says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    That is a 1970’s Cadillac Eldorado of noses. (If you don’t know what I mean by this, Google an image and look at the length of the hood!) What a super handsome boy!

    Reply
  5. theguster says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Sweet Winston, you are adorable, delightful and you are loved!

    Reply
  6. Kismet says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    I hope you bat those eyelashes and brows at ME!

    Reply
  7. noofmitchell says:
    February 26, 2018 at 5:05 am

    Winston looking so adorable. Great way to start my Monday.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

