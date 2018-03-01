A Little Snooze. Upside Down.

Think it’s time for haircut, don’t you? Look at this little bear! Snoozing on his back next to his cow hoof, his antler and his Lambchop.
Nothing could be better.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
That’s so adorable, Finley does that too. I call that a duster without the stick! 💜💙💛
What a precious precious dear wee laddie. Zzzzzz…. sleep well sweet one . You are loved ♥
Isn’t it amazying how ‘comfy’ they look – even upside down!! – I sleep like that sometimes too..- Humphrey
I do think it’s time for a haircut but you look SOOOO cute like that. – Abby Lab
Sometimes it is great being a bird-no haircuts.
We thought that you had to sleep upside down.
Who couldn’t resist rubbing that belly? Too cute for words.
Now that’s a cute and definite statement of love and Trust! To sleep with the Belly Up!
OMG – that is just PRICELESS! Hopefully he has way more than just 3 things, as he deserves to be mega spoiled!
I’m very curious how you will look after you saw your hair stylist ;O)))