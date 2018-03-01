A Little Snooze. Upside Down.

Upside Down

Think it’s time for haircut, don’t you? Look at this little bear! Snoozing on his back next to his cow hoof, his antler and his Lambchop.

Nothing could be better.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
10 Responses to A Little Snooze. Upside Down.

  1. theguster says:
    March 1, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    That’s so adorable, Finley does that too. I call that a duster without the stick! 💜💙💛

  2. Sue Ellen says:
    March 1, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    What a precious precious dear wee laddie. Zzzzzz…. sleep well sweet one . You are loved ♥

  3. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    March 1, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Isn’t it amazying how ‘comfy’ they look – even upside down!! – I sleep like that sometimes too..- Humphrey

  4. LB Johnson says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    I do think it’s time for a haircut but you look SOOOO cute like that. – Abby Lab

  5. Kismet says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Sometimes it is great being a bird-no haircuts.

  6. corkscot says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    We thought that you had to sleep upside down.

  7. noofmitchell says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Who couldn’t resist rubbing that belly? Too cute for words.

  8. Rufusmom says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Now that’s a cute and definite statement of love and Trust! To sleep with the Belly Up!

  9. WestScott says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    OMG – that is just PRICELESS! Hopefully he has way more than just 3 things, as he deserves to be mega spoiled!

  10. easyweimaraner says:
    March 2, 2018 at 2:00 am

    I’m very curious how you will look after you saw your hair stylist ;O)))

