Meet Cheetah

Remember Cheetah? From the old Tarzan movies?
On market days, Winston gets so excited to get there, that he turns into Cheetah. That little monkey.
Listen:
BOL
That’s hilarious.
Oh, my. Where were we going…to the d-o-g-t-o-r?
Or maybe it’s a chicken clucking????
Hugs, Teddy
Think he likes to shop ?? I think so !!! How cute ..”.ExCiTeMeNt” sounds~ ( like when I see a shoe sale) =D
He loves going there for sure!! My Scottie, Skye, makes that same noise when we pass other dogs on our walks. It is so cute!!
Oh Man…..Duffy does the same thing – only it doesn’t matter where we are headed. What a hoot!
He is telling you that it is dangerous to sit up front in case the airbags explode.
If their car is like Ma’s, you can turn the passenger airbags off with a switch.
BOL! Oh you do sound like a cheetah dude! I sound like a hyena when I gets excited likes that! ☺
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
Winston would enjoy life if he SQUAAAAAAAWKed instead.