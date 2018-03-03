Meet Cheetah

Remember Cheetah? From the old Tarzan movies?

On market days, Winston gets so excited to get there, that he turns into Cheetah. That little monkey.

Listen:

11 Responses to Meet Cheetah

  1. Anonymous says:
    March 3, 2018 at 11:04 am

    BOL

    Reply
  2. starfighter441 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    That’s hilarious.

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    March 3, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Oh, my. Where were we going…to the d-o-g-t-o-r?

    Reply
  4. onespoiledcat says:
    March 3, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Or maybe it’s a chicken clucking????

    Hugs, Teddy

    Reply
  5. Sue Ellen says:
    March 3, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Think he likes to shop ?? I think so !!! How cute ..”.ExCiTeMeNt” sounds~ ( like when I see a shoe sale) =D

    Reply
  6. Donna says:
    March 3, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    He loves going there for sure!! My Scottie, Skye, makes that same noise when we pass other dogs on our walks. It is so cute!!

    Reply
  7. nordhuesn says:
    March 3, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Oh Man…..Duffy does the same thing – only it doesn’t matter where we are headed. What a hoot!

    Reply
  8. corkscot says:
    March 3, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    He is telling you that it is dangerous to sit up front in case the airbags explode.

    Reply
  9. rubytheairedale says:
    March 3, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    BOL! Oh you do sound like a cheetah dude! I sound like a hyena when I gets excited likes that! ☺
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply
  10. Kismet says:
    March 3, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Winston would enjoy life if he SQUAAAAAAAWKed instead.

    Reply

