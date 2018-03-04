Stylish Sunday

Posted on March 4, 2018 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Stylish Sunday

  1. nordhuesn says:
    March 4, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Weeeellll hello handsome! Lookout ladies. Ruby already has an eye on him.

    Reply
  2. Kaci says:
    March 4, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I was groomed yesterday too. Groomer said that Kali and I were better, but not great. We just don’t like baths and clippers, and blow dryers. Luckily Kali had her nails clipped during her four teeth pulling surgery last week bc it talks three people to hold her and clip her nails!. Luckily no molars or canines or front teeth involved.

    BTW, I have a blue harness just like the one you use. I don’t like red so mine is blue. I am so sensitive to color that I won’t even let my leash be put on if the handle is red. I also watch TV very closely. Good pixels, I guess.

    Reply
  3. WestScott says:
    March 4, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I’ll bet that was one huge amount of fur that came off of Winston! Hopefully he was as good on the table as he looks to be in these photos.

    Reply
  4. Sue Ellen says:
    March 4, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    how handsome your fella is !!

    Reply
  5. theguster says:
    March 4, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Finley wants to know if Winston be able to see when the grooming is finished. We can’t see his beautiful eyes with his brows hanging in front of them! Finley also wants you to know he was groomed for the 3rd time last week and was naughty! Yup, he had to have a muzzle on when his
    ears and brows were being done! Tsk, tsk, tsk!

    Reply
  6. Kismet says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    I don’t even let them clip my wings.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s