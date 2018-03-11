Silent Sunday Sort Of

Now I lay me down to sleep……with my head in a flower pot.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to Silent Sunday Sort Of

  1. WestScott says:
    March 11, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Something’s not right with that perfect looking cheeseburger just sitting there two stairs up . . . Winston’s not hung over, is he? (Other than “hung over” the edge of the flower pot, that is.)

  2. theguster says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words…and this is one for the books! Could it be that the hamburger was placed on the step so Winston might get a whiff of it and take his head out of the pot? 🍔 Maybe an order of fries would help! 🍟

  3. Sue Ellen says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Ahhhh…snoozing to the sweet smell of a scotties favorite scent. SOIL. They are happiest when their nostrils are caked in dirt. …sweet dreams Winston ~~~zzzzzzz

  4. Kismet says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Where are your dillies? Dilly dilly.

  5. rjkeyedup says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Well peeptress, the flower pot was at a perfect height to rest Winston’s big scottie head!

  6. starfighter441 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    It always amazes me at the positions that they can sleep in, I’ll look at Piper, and think, “That can’t be comfortable”, but apparently it is.

  7. nordhuesn says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Dirt is a Scotties cocaine……hope he doesn’t OD. Sweet dreams of running in the loam.

  8. corkscot says:
    March 11, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Scottie sleeping patterns are so funny. Everything is comfortable to them.

  9. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Always something different!! – Humphrey

