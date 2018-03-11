Silent Sunday Sort Of

Now I lay me down to sleep……with my head in a flower pot.
Something’s not right with that perfect looking cheeseburger just sitting there two stairs up . . . Winston’s not hung over, is he? (Other than “hung over” the edge of the flower pot, that is.)
ROTFL…..😂
As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words…and this is one for the books! Could it be that the hamburger was placed on the step so Winston might get a whiff of it and take his head out of the pot? 🍔 Maybe an order of fries would help! 🍟
That darned hamburger
Ahhhh…snoozing to the sweet smell of a scotties favorite scent. SOIL. They are happiest when their nostrils are caked in dirt. …sweet dreams Winston ~~~zzzzzzz
Where are your dillies? Dilly dilly.
Well peeptress, the flower pot was at a perfect height to rest Winston’s big scottie head!
It always amazes me at the positions that they can sleep in, I’ll look at Piper, and think, “That can’t be comfortable”, but apparently it is.
Dirt is a Scotties cocaine……hope he doesn’t OD. Sweet dreams of running in the loam.
Scottie sleeping patterns are so funny. Everything is comfortable to them.
Always something different!! – Humphrey