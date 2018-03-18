Lazy Sunday

March 18, 2018

For the first time in about two years we brought the chairs out front. We used to sit- the other three of us: me, the Dad Peep and Stuart-and watch the world go by.

Today, we and Winston sat out front and had lunch.

It was a very good day.

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
16 Responses to Lazy Sunday

  1. Nordhuesn says:
    March 18, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Many more “second firsts” to come 😊
    We are jealous it’s nice enough to sit out and enjoy the day. We are still a month or so away from that ☀️🌤

  2. Leah and Sweet DeeDee 😍 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    What a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon!! 💙

  3. Kinley Westie says:
    March 18, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    What a great way to spend da day.

  4. Kaci says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:36 am

    You are so handsome, Winston. Glad you get to just relax and munch outside and watch the world go round. We live on a seven house easement. Not much to see, but Kali and I bark out loud when any car or person come up past our house. Peeps run to the window, but usually just the greyhound taking a walk from next door.

  5. Kismet says:
    March 19, 2018 at 1:20 am

    There are times I wish the world would go bye-bye.

  6. easyweimaraner says:
    March 19, 2018 at 4:14 am

    first times are always super special (eggs-cept the furst vet-trip, butt that was fortunately the challenge of my breeder) ;O)))

  7. Piglove says:
    March 19, 2018 at 9:17 am

    What an awesome day my friend ❤ XOXO – Bacon

  8. Sue Ellen says:
    March 19, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    The best things in life are the simple times, and spending those time with family. The 3 of you are a family enjoying the simple times together. Such a sweet thing. ♥

