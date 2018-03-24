Winston the Wonder Dog!

Posted on March 24, 2018 by

Graduation. What a joy! Not only did he get his diploma – complete with mortar board headgear – but he also earned an AKC STAR Puppy certificate. Who knew?

Winson Grad 2018

That Winston. He’s a Wonder Dog! Woot!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to Winston the Wonder Dog!

  1. theguster says:
    March 24, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Yipppeeee! Congratulations, Winston, you ARE a Wonder Dog! That is fantastic! And we wish your Peeps congratulations too because they were a part of this learning experience also! We are so proud of you and all your progress since finding your forever home! 🎓

  2. The Scottie Chronicles says:
    March 24, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    That is such a nice comment. Thank you!

  3. nordhuesn says:
    March 24, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Woot, Woot, AROOOOOO! Go Winston!

