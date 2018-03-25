Nose Kisses

Posted on March 25, 2018 by

ss-pals

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 11 years old in March 2017. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Image | This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Nose Kisses

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Nose to nose, whether statues, salt & pepper, or our precious babies – scotties rule!!!

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    March 25, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    We have a house full of black and white stuff. There’s nothing in blue and orange.

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    March 25, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    There’s nothing quite like a big ole wet nose kiss from your Scottie that says, “I love you.”
    💕

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s