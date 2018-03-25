-
Latest Twitter Barks
- Nose Kisses scottiechronicles.com/2018/03/25/nos… https://t.co/v1MiK1yzBkbarked 14 hours ago
- Winston the Wonder Dog! scottiechronicles.com/2018/03/24/win… https://t.co/Q8TXQ5uQwKbarked 1 day ago
- Lazy Sunday scottiechronicles.com/2018/03/18/laz… https://t.co/w9t03mXH5Ubarked 1 week ago
- You Know What Day it is! scottiechronicles.com/2018/03/17/you… https://t.co/wwQ5sCzNuobarked 1 week ago
- Knock Knock. Stu There? scottiechronicles.com/2018/03/16/kno… https://t.co/goc5EGRUuXbarked 1 week ago
Blogroll
- Cowspotdog
- Downunder Daisy
- Edgar
- Home Again pet recovery information
- Jacques and Pippen
- Julep and Derby, the Westies
- Kismet, Kaci and Kali
- Mayzie
- Mitch and Molly
- Modern Scottie Dog
- My Dog Is Cool
- Oreo's Cookie Jar
- Ranger
- Rottrover
- Sparhawk Scotties
- Sweet William The Scot
- The Rocky Creek Scotties
- The Roving Van Gelders
- The White Dog Blog
- The Wild Westie
- Wallace and Samuel
Digging for something?
Topics Barked Most About
- animals
- art
- Beach Blanket Bingo
- canine cancer
- Christmas
- death
- dog art
- dog behavior
- dog blogs
- dog diets
- dog gifts
- dog grooming
- dog health
- dog photography
- dog photos
- dog pictures
- dog rescue
- dogs
- dogs with blogs
- dog toys
- dog training
- food
- Foto Fun
- Friday's Foto Fun
- friendship
- funny dog photos
- funny dog pictures
- gardening
- gifts for dog lovers
- greeting cards
- grief
- halloween
- hemangiosarcoma
- holidays
- humor
- life
- love
- mourning
- mourning the loss of a pet
- movies
- pets
- photography
- photos
- photos of dogs
- postaday
- puppies
- Scottie art
- Scottie Chronicles
- Scottie dogs
- Scottie ears
- Scottie photos
- Scottie pictures
- Scottie puppies
- Scottie puppy pictures
- Scotties
- Scottish Terrier
- Scottish Terrier Month
- Scottish Terriers
- snow
- Stuart
- Stuart the Scottie
- Stuart the Scottish Terrier
- Terriers
- Thanksgiving
- The Scottie Chronicles
- Thundershirt
- travel
- traveling with a dog
- traveling with dogs
- watercolor
- watercolor art
- watercolors
- Watercolor Wednesday
- weather
- writing
Dig Around in Past Posts
Join the Conversation
The Scottie Chronicl… on Nose Kisses The Scottie Chronicl… on Nose Kisses The Scottie Chronicl… on Nose Kisses theguster on Nose Kisses Kismet on Nose Kisses rjkeyedup on Nose Kisses Rufusmom on Winston the Wonder Dog! starfighter441 on Winston the Wonder Dog! corkscot on Winston the Wonder Dog! rjkeyedup on Winston the Wonder Dog!
Meet a Few Friends
Follow The Scottie Chronicles on TwitterMy Tweets
Nose to nose, whether statues, salt & pepper, or our precious babies – scotties rule!!!
Yes they do!
We have a house full of black and white stuff. There’s nothing in blue and orange.
Blue and orange? OH! A team. Or two! Aroo!
There’s nothing quite like a big ole wet nose kiss from your Scottie that says, “I love you.”
💕
You’re right!