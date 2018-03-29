Twins for Thursday

Can you tell the boys apart?

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
10 Responses to Twins for Thursday

  1. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    March 29, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Okay – we are going to guess Winston is in the back and ? in front! Whichever, 2 handsome dudes!
    Humphrey (of course we must mention our Peep thinks we are the bestest!!).

  2. theguster says:
    March 29, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    The one standing closer 😝 has a longer tongue!
    Now these are REAL Scottie bookends!

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    March 29, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Winston in the back and Sherlock in the front?? Two precious boys for sure…

  4. WestScott says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    They look identical to me! Great photo!

  5. Mr. H. says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    OMG Double trouble. So adorable!

  6. nordhuesn says:
    March 29, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    We’re gonna guess Winston sis on the left facing the camera. Lovely picture!

  7. Oreo says:
    March 29, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    No. But they’re cute

    Wags
    Oreo

  8. rubytheairedale says:
    March 29, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Nopes. Can’t tell them apart! BOL! Both very handsome ManDogs indeed!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

  9. Kismet says:
    March 30, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Sherlock is the one who looks hungrier but they both could use a treat.

  10. easyweimaraner says:
    March 30, 2018 at 2:25 am

    you are the one on the left? or not? …. Happy easter to ya!!!!

