Let the Fun Begin

Oh boy. When we least expected it, looks like our house will soon be sold.

At some point last year, when it was first on the market, our realtor said, “you should get a dog.”

That was because every time we took care of Sniglet or Sherlock, we had really good showings.

Now here we are facing renting a small apartment while looking for just the right place to buy. Moving twice. Ugh.

Winston, hang on to your harness, ’cause we may be in for a bumpy ride! (The Dad Peep and I are very excited about this new chapter in our lives. Especially with Winston by our sides)