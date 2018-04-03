Let the Fun Begin

Oh boy. When we least expected it, looks like our house will soon be sold.
At some point last year, when it was first on the market, our realtor said, “you should get a dog.”
That was because every time we took care of Sniglet or Sherlock, we had really good showings.
Now here we are facing renting a small apartment while looking for just the right place to buy. Moving twice. Ugh.
Winston, hang on to your harness, ’cause we may be in for a bumpy ride! (The Dad Peep and I are very excited about this new chapter in our lives. Especially with Winston by our sides)
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
All things come to he who waits … and blessings to you on this new adventure!!! WOW
Good Luck all of you!! Find the perfect place with a wonderful yard for the Winston man.
Humphrey & Cherry
Many times good things happen when we least expect them. This is No. 2, after finding Winston, No.1. This is all very exciting time and so be assured that your readers will be with you every step of the way on your new adventure!
Let the packing begin!
Terrific !!! Lots of adventures in store for the 3 of you. WooHoo !
Sue Ellen and scotts
Congrats! We know your new life adventure will be filled with joy. Just remember to keep your sense of humor. It helped many times when we were in a similar situation. Good luck!
You gotta take the dillies with you.
I hope you will find the super bestest scottie home ever… and I hope the moving goes smooth and easy ;O)))